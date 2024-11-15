Surprise! All your double XP tokens from Modern Warfare 2&3, and Warzone are now in Black Ops 6

Season One has officially kicked off in Black Ops 6, following a major update. Apart from the new content, battle pass, weapons, maps and everything else players knew they were getting after the season goes live, it seems Call of Duty developers threw in an unexpected gift.

In particular, anyone who spent hours playing Modern Warfare 2, last year’s Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone will find a nice surprise waiting for them the next time they log into the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Following the release of the Season One update, it appears that double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass tier tokens from past years’ games have made it into Black Ops 6/Warzone.

While players knew that the integration would allow them to make use of Black Ops 6’s weapons, gadgets and Omnimovement in Warzone, no one expected their entire library of unused double XP tokens to also show up.

Shortly after the new season went live, a number of players shared their reaction upon discovering a stacked set of double XP tokens available to use in the new game/Warzone. The tokens appear to be usable across multiplayer, Zombies, as well as Warzone. This is particularly surprising, because prior to the launch of Black Ops 6, Activision said that tokens would carry over, but players will only be able to use them in Warzone, as the free-to-play battle royale mode is the only one that shares continuity with the three most recent games.

This is why some believe this to simply be an error that will be corrected soon, removing the tokens from Black Ops multiplayer and Zombies modes, and limiting their availability to Warzone. Needless to say, doing so after letting players access all tokens everywhere would cause a ruckus, but Activision hasn’t been shy about doing so in the past.

Whether or not the situation changes in the next few days, however, it’s probably worth taking advantage of this - assuming you have any leftover tokens from past games - in Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies.

In other Season One news, Activision has also started cracking down on VPN usage in multiplayer, which some players abused to find matches outside their region in order break the game’s matchmaking and end up in sessions where they outskill their opponents.