Treyarch didn't wait too long to pull out the Nuketown card, because the map arrives in Black Ops 6 this week

The moment a lot of Black Ops 6 players have been waiting for is going to arrive sooner rather later. The BO6 iteration of Treyarch’s iconic Nuketown map will join the game’s list of playable maps this Friday - and it may even be the classic, clean version we’ve been missing.

The developer revealed the news on Twitter, to a lot of fanfare.

The arrival of Nuketown on November 1 was actually teased prior to the game’s launch. What’s surprising here is just how quickly the small map is going to join Black Ops 6’ roster of maps. Typically, the Nuketown/Shipment card gets played a few weeks after launch.

Many theorise that this style of small map - which is really made to make the attachment and camo grind go a little faster - come in when the player base sees its first dip. Nuketown/Shipment have always been popular, so the thinking goes that bringing them back entices players who dropped the game after launch to log back in.

Launch was only the beginning.



Tomorrow, the Infected are coming to play. Nuketown joins the party on Friday.



There have been multiple versions of Nuketown over the years, of course, and though the announcement tweet did not say which version will make it into the game on Friday, the original teaser showed the classic, 1940s version of the map.

Treyarch also teased the arrival of infected zombies in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, and they’ll be joining the action on October 30. Once again, we don’t quite know how they’re going to factor into existing modes, or whether we’ll be seeing them on Nuketown, but it’s an interesting shake-up nonetheless.

Treyarch also didn’t say whether Nuketown will get its own, dedicated playlist that rotates through the different modes. We’re certain that, should it not be available immediately at launch, it’s going to follow soon after - given how popular the Nuketown 24/7 playlist has historically been.

