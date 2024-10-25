An infamous movement technique is back and better than ever in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 out and about, a lot of time is being spent figuring out the new movement system. That makes sense, omni-movement is a major addition to the game that offers a lot of skill expression, not to mention it's a lot of fun. But with the good lurks the bad, and it looks like an infamous movement technique is back and better than ever.

That technique is snaking. snaking is the act of quickly switching between crouched and prone position while behind cover, giving you the ability to get vision from behind cover without exposing yourself to gunfire. It was already powerful in prior Call of Duties, but given the added mobility with omni-movement, you're able to shimmy at surprising speeds while snaking.

This technique in action can be seen below courtesy of user The Rotation on Twitter. They posted a quick snippet of gameplay showing a 1:1 between two players. The POV we get is of the victim, unable to see the other player. Meanwhile, as shown in the killcam, the player snaking behind cover has perfect view of their opponent, and can quickly line up a shot the moment they leave cover.

Snaking looks RIDICULOUS this year



Snaking looks RIDICULOUS this year



h/t @ShxrmaGG pic.twitter.com/g04v602rVv — The Rotation (@_TheRotation) October 24, 2024

Snaking has proven so busted in the past that it affected pro play. Back in late 2023, the CDL (Call of Duty league) decided to band the technique outright (thanks esports.net) This was done via a "gentlemen's agreement", as a snaking ban is actually quite hard to enforce. Was that player snaking? Or were they just staying mobile behind cover? Did they luck out? Did they accidentally do it? It's a tough call. Nevertheless, it's free reign in Blops 6 multiplayer matches, so abuse it as much as you want.

