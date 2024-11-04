Black Ops 6 double XP event extended because some of us didn't get the XP we were supposed to

Over the weekend, Black Ops 6 had its first-ever double everything weekend to coincide with the release of Nuketown (and the Nuketown 24/7 playlist). Unfortunately, the event was a bit bugged, causing a number of players to lose out on some of their hard-earned double XP.

Treyarch quickly identified the issue, and though the solution is not perfect, it does at least offer those players (and everyone else) a chance to grind more weapons and character levels.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The double XP event - which included soldier/character, weapon levels as well as the number of GobbleGums awarded in Zombies - has now been extended. It was supposed to end Monday, but will now wrap up Tuesday, November 5 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK.

When Treyarch announced the extension in a tweet, the developer said a bug, which prevented some players from getting the extra XP, has been fixed. The developer, however, will not be retroactively granting those players their missing XP, which is disappointing, considering it’s something that Call of Duty has done before when running into similar problems.

More broadly, weapon progression in particular has been a hot topic of discussion amongst the Black Ops 6 community, because of how slow it is relative to the number of attachments and unlocks on each weapon track.

While the developer made no promises there, it did say that it will “continue to assess and balance progression tuning.” Season 1 isn’t that far off, kicking off on November 14, so hopefully the coinciding patch will bring tweaks to XP earn, or perhaps a reduction to the XP required to level up weapons.

XP bugs or not, however, we’re all still grinding. If you spend most of your time in multiplayer, we recently updated our recommendations for the best weapon builds and loadouts in Black Ops 6. If you’re a Zombies fan and haven’t figured out the Easter eggs yet, you can learn how to trigger them on Liberty Falls, and Terminus.