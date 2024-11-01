Of course Black Ops 6's first double XP weekend arrives alongside Nuketown

You probably guessed that the minute Treyarch announced Nuketown is coming to Black Ops 6 that the game’s first double XP weekend was also going to kick off to coincide with the map’s release. Well, if you did indeed guess that, you’d be correct.

The developer confirmed that this weekend will see the start of a double everything event in Black Ops 6.

The double everything event kicks off Friday, November 1, and will be available until Monday, November 4. During that period, all players will earn double weapon XP, double character XP, and twice as many GobbleGums in Zombies. The event is active across all multiplayer game modes, as well as Zombies.

But really, making the most out of it does require playing a lot of Nuketown. Treyarch knows this, as does anyone who played a Black Ops game in the last decade. Which is why, when Nuketown arrives later today alongside the double XP event, it will also have its own, dedicated playlist.

Nuketown 24/7 will be the featured playlist throughout the weekend, and there’s even a Hardcore version, which you’ll find under the Hardcore tab. They both include TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed.

