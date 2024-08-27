The time for our first hands-on opportunity with Black Ops 6 multiplayer is near. As we’ve come to expect from Call of Duty every year, the game will host a beta for everyone to try out the action prior to launch, and offer some feedback to developers.

In this guide, we’re going to cover all the details Treyarch and Raven Software have revealed about the Black Ops 6 beta. The list includes the release date, start times, who can access the beta, how the Black Ops 6 beta works with Game Pass, what platforms it’s available on, beta content and much more.

Read on for a recap of everything we know.

Black Ops 6 beta Release date

The Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta follows a similar rollout schedule to past beta tests from previous Call of Duty games. That said, this year, there are couple of differences that are going to make the beta more accessible to more players.

The Black Ops 6 beta takes place over two sessions, the first of which is scheduled for this weekend. Call of Duty no longer has an exclusivity agreement with Sony, so PlayStation players no longer get to play early, but not everyone is going to be able to play at the same time. Here’s how it all breaks down:

PS5 : August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order only).

: August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order only). PS4 : August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order only).

: August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order only). Xbox Series X/S : August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order or Game Pass).

: August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order or Game Pass). Xbox One : August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order or Game Pass).

: August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order or Game Pass). PC: August 30 - September 4 (Pre-order or Game Pass).

PS5 : September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed).

: September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed). PS4 : September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed).

: September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed). Xbox Series X/S : September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed).

: September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed). Xbox One : September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed).

: September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed). PC: September 6 - September 9 (No pre-order needed).

Black Ops 6 beta start times - Weekend one schedule (PC, Xbox, PlayStation cross-play)

The first Black Ops 6 beta session kicks off this Friday, August 30. This first go will be available all the way until Wednesday, September 4, making it one of the longest beta sessions we’ve seen for Call of Duty.

Servers go live at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST simultaneously across all platforms, with cross-play supported from day one.

The good news is that all platforms are welcome to participate in both sessions. That includes PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, this first session is available to players who pre-ordered the full game, either digitally or via a retailer.

The twist this year is that PC and Xbox players don’t even have to pre-order to access the first weekend, so long as they’re subscribed to Game Pass. Ultimate, Game Pass PC and Game Pass Console members are all invited, no pre-order necessary.

If you’re not currently a Game Pass member, you may find getting a one-month subscription the easiest, cheapest way to play the Black Ops 6 beta this weekend. Do keep in mind, however, that Microsoft recently made Game Pass tiers and their benefits more complicated, and raised the prices of most of them - so read the description of the tier you’re going for carefully before spending any money.

Black Ops 6 beta start times - Weekend two schedule (PC, Xbox, PlayStation cross-play)

After a brief hiatus, the second session of the Black Ops 6 beta will go live. This is going to be your last chance to play the game before its launch in October. It kicks off Friday, September 6 and will remain online until Monday, September 9.

As with the first weekend, this one is also available across all platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Unlike that one, however, this session is truly open across all platforms, no pre-order or Game Pass membership necessary. Simply download it and start playing.

For this second and final session, servers will also go live at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. Cross-play is also supported.

Black Ops 6 beta content

Treyarch has yet to detail the full slate of content players will have access to in the Black Ops 6 beta. This information will likely be revealed at Call of Duty: Next on August 28, just a couple of days prior to the beta’s start.

Our years of covering Call of Duty beta tests, however, tell us that developers like to add content midway through the first weekend, and again when the second weekend kicks off. Typically, the level cap starts off low, before it gets increased as the days go by.

The same is true for maps and modes, so don’t be surprised to see a new map or mode show up in a playlist update. This is almost guaranteed for the second weekend, too, because it makes it easier to tempt players who participated in the first wave to jump in again the following weekend.

The beta is going to focus entirely on multiplayer, so don’t expect Zombies, or single-player content of any kind.

Black Ops 6 pre-load times and download size

The Black Ops 6 beta rollout is a little tricky this year, as it arrives alongside a big overhaul to Call of Duty HQ that’s intended to reduce the overall file size, and separate Warzone from the yearly games. Here’s what that means for you:

If you have Call of Duty installed and fully updated to the latest Modern Warfare 3/Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, the beta will automatically be unlocked via a patch to the same install. You won’t have to do manually trigger a download, and you’ll simply need to launch the Call of Duty app to play the beta.

If you’re in the above camp, the update will come in at 34GB for PS5, 15GB for PS4, 35GB for Xbox Series X/S, 17GB for Xbox One, 32GB for Steam/Battle.net, and 29GB for the Microsoft Store (PC Game Pass).

If you do not have Call of Duty installed, however, you’ll need to manually grab the Black Ops 6 beta from the PlayStation/Xbox Store, or from Steam and Battle.net on PC. The pre-load will be available beginning Wednesday, August 28. As a result, your download is going to be much bigger.

You’re looking at 80GB for PS5, 67GB for PS4, 75GB for Xbox Series X/S, 52GB for Xbox One, 74GB for Battle.net, 66GB for Steam, and 68GB for the Microsoft Store (PC Game Pass).

Black Ops 6 beta rewards

Just like every Call of Duty beta, Black Ops 6 is also offering a few rewards for players who show up and jump in. You won’t need to do anything special; simply reach the required character level for every reward to earn it. All rewards will be available at Black Ops 6’s launch, for those who buy the full game. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Level 2 : Beta Tester animated emblem.

: Beta Tester animated emblem. Level 6 : Beta Tag spray.

: Beta Tag spray. Level 11 : No Bugs weapon charm.

: No Bugs weapon charm. Level 15 : Quick Draw emote.

: Quick Draw emote. Level 20 : Squish Westpoint operator skin (only unlockable during weekend one).

: Squish Westpoint operator skin (only unlockable during weekend one). Level 20 : Squash Westpoint operator skin (unlocked during either weekend).

: Squash Westpoint operator skin (unlocked during either weekend). Level 23 : The Truth Lies loading screen.

: The Truth Lies loading screen. Level 27 : Beta Expert animated calling card.

: Beta Expert animated calling card. Level 30: Bug Smasher weapon blueprint.

The full set of beta rewards. | Image credit: Treyarch, Raven Software, Activision.

Black Ops 6 beta PC specs

Seeing as Black Ops 6 will be available on two generations of consoles, we’re not expecting the PC system requirements to be high. For the beta, Treyarch and Raven have published the hardware specs you’re going to need if you want to play it on PC. Do keep in mind that launch system requirements may vary slightly from these. Until then, here’s what your PC needs to play the beta.

Black Ops 6 PC minimum specs

OS : Windows 10 64Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64Bit (latest update). CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600.

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600. RAM : 12GB.

: 12GB. GPU : AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750.

: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750. Video Memory : 3GB.

: 3GB. Storage : SSD required.

: SSD required. Recommended Drivers: 560.70 (Nvidia), 24.8.1 (AMD), 32.0.101.5768 (Intel).

Black Ops 6 PC recommended specs