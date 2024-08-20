Call of Duty Black Ops 6 shows off flashy campaign trailer and announces open beta at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has made a surprise appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live, with Katherine Anderson and Jon Zuck of Raven Software hitting the stage to reveal a brand-new trailer..

This trailer provides us greater insight on what players can expect from the game's campaign, with Anderson stating that we can expect "blockbuster action where players question everything and trust no-one," and it sounds like open-combat - or perhaps open-world - missions might be present.

Playing as Pantheon, the trailer showed off that there's also an impressive homing knife to look forward to shown off towards the end of a trailer, alongside shock nades and a utility wheel. More importantly, there'll be an open beta for Black Ops 6 from September 6 to 9.

Black Ops 6 was first revealed at the Xbox showcase at Summer Games Fest earlier this year, and had its October 26 release date revealed alongside it. Since then we've had plenty of additional information slowly drip out from official channels, including a comprehensive look at the Zombies mode this month.

Black Ops 6 will also be launching on Game Pass, which is good news for those of you out there subscribed to that service. All in all, we're firmly in the hype stage of Black Ops 6's pre-release era - at this point all I wanna do is play the damn thing!

How'd you like this look at Black Ops 6? Does it look good to you? Let us know!