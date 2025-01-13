Bungie's MOBA project might have moved over to a new PlayStation studio, but a new report has shed some light on the game's surprising source of inspiration

Bungie's project Gummy Bears was reportedly shifted to a new team, and now a new report has shed a bit of light on what it might be like.

A lot of changes have been taking place at Bungie over the past year, one of the most notable and unfortunate obviously being the fact 220 staff were laid off last July. There were also claims that 40 staff from Bungie working on its incubation project were moved to a new studio at PlayStation, and in a new report from The Game Post this particular project, Gummy Bears, is a MOBA with an interesting source of inspiration: Super Smash Bros. This apparently comes from multiple sources familiar with the project, speaking under anonymity due to being unable to speak about the game publicly.

One key area where the game is taking inspiration from Smash Bros is that instead of health bars, like many other games and most other MOBAs have, it uses a percentage-based damage system. Like in Smash Bros, players can get knocked back further and further depending on how high their percentage is, and can even be hit off the map entirely. There's also apparently multiple game modes, and three main class types including support, attack, and defence. One source explained that it will be possible to hang out with friends between matches and express their identities in game, which presumably means customisation options.

The game's aesthetic has been described as lo-fi, cosy, and colourful, in an attempt to appeal to a younger audience than what Bungie has in Destiny, and it's apparently been in development for at least three years. If this report is true, it could be quite an interesting take on the MOBA genre, but in an era when mostly only pre-established live service titles are doing well, there's a lot of questions as to where Gummy Bears might fit in.