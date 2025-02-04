Hope you like quips and moody shots of bands you've never heard of, because Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a revival sequel series

Who said the '90s were dead? Certainly not Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as a reboot/ sequel series is currently in the works at Hulu.

Remember when I said vampire movies are back? Well it looks like vampire media across the board is on the rise once again, because Deadline reported yesterday that Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming back from the dead… again. According to the report, a pilot order is almost all but confirmed at streaming service Hulu, and the series' original star Sarah Michelle Gellar is expected to reprise her role as the titular Buffy Summers. On top of that, Oscar winner Chloe Zhao (Nomadland, Eternals), a big Buffy fan, is currently set to direct the pilot with a script from Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face). Oh, and if you were wondering if Joss Whedon is involved, don't worry, he apparently has no involvement in this new series.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Deadline also reports that it's heard the reboot is starting a writers room, essentially suggesting that Hulu strongly believes the project will get a full series. There's no word on other cast members returning for it, though again, that's believed to be likely too. Gellar is attached as a producer too, alongside Zhao, Nora, and Lilla, and the original series' producers Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B are on the project as well. And, while this one might be a bit surprising, Dolly Parton - yes, the country singer - is also executive producing, as her production company Sandollar was a producer on the original series. Weird, but fun!

There's been a slew of Buffy projects in the two decades since the series ended, including Angel, which ran parallel to it and ended a little while after it, as well as a comic series positioned as an eighth season, alongside some more recent audio dramas. The original show is obviously a massively popular one, even now, so we'll have to wait and see if this one can live up to some pretty high expectations.