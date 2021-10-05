BPM: Bullets Per Minute PS5 gameplay - the innovative FPS hits consoles

It's not often you get a brand-new take on a well established genre, but BPM: Bullets Per Minute is exactly that. Check out this quick look at the game running on PS5.

While BPM launched on PC about a year ago, it's now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. As a rhythm FPS, the twist here is that you can only shoot, jump, reload, and dodge on the beat of the music. This makes for a completely different feeling shooter, and one that has to be seen/played to truly get a sense of what's going on.

BPM features randomly generated dungeons, so you can keep coming back for a slightly different experience and work on improving your run.

If you're playing on PS4 or Xbox One the game runs at 1080p at up to 30 FPS, while on current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series consoles you get up to 4K at 60 FPS.

Take a look at the gameplay Dorrani captured and listen to what we thought of the game in this Quick Look video. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

For more games releasing soon and next year, head over to our video game release dates page.