Rhythm-based shooter BPM: Bullets Per Minute heads to consoles in October

Playtonic Friends has announced that BPM: Bullets Per Minute, the first title from its new publishing label, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Developed by Awe Interactive and originally released last September on PC, the game is described as a fast and frenetic rhythm-based shooter with dungeon-based action. In the game, a single move, shot, jump, and dodge will be pulled off to the beat of a rock soundtrack.

With the game, console players will be able to play additional content that was rolled out for the PC version including five brand new characters, three new weapons, a brand new chapter with its own unique enemies, two new difficulties, and a mixture new items, achievements, and assorted tweaks.

Here’s a list of features you can expect with the console version:

Playable up to 4k at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Shoot, jump and dodge to the beat while battling hordes of enemies.

Fight powerful bosses in challenging boss battles that will push you to the edge.

Explore randomly generated dungeons.

Choose from 10 different characters with unique strengths and weaknesses.

Wield a powerful arsenal of weapons, all with different behavior for firing and reloading to the beat of the soundtrack.

Battle a diverse array of enemies, each with unique rhythmic behaviors.

Get overpowered and fire shotgun rockets while flying through the air.

Utilize abilities that radically alter the way you play the game, from teleport to freezing bolts.

Equip over 60 items that buff your character in unique and interesting ways.

Experience an epic rock opera soundtrack.

Challenge modes for extra gameplay.

BPM: Bullets Per Minute lands on consoles October 5.