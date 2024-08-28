The Borderlands movie is already getting a digital release just three weeks after it released in cinemas, which can only be a good thing, right?

Borderlands hasn't even been in cinemas for a month, and Lionsgate has already confirmed that it's getting a digital release this week.

The Borderlands movie is not what I, or anyone else I think, would call good. I would call it very bad in fact, I did so in my review of the film, and unsurprisingly, the video game adaptation went on to bomb at the box office, opening with $16 million on a $115 million budget, which is, to put it bluntly, abysmal. Clearly this result didn't best please Lionsgate either, as yesterday the production company announced that the premium video and on-demand release of the film will be coming later this week, August 30. As a reminder, the film only came out on August 9, meaning it's available digitally just three weeks after it was released.

You'll be able to buy the film for $25, or rent it for 48-hours, which will set you back $20. Obviously buying it is the better deal of the two, but if you ask me, don't bother with either and wait until it ends up on a streaming service, where you can say "oh, Borderland's on Netflix now" before promptly scrolling through all the other shows and movies before deciding you can't be bothered and hop back on Twitter. It'll still be a better use of your time.

At the very least, for fans of the video games there's some amount of good news. Last week, at Gamescom Opening Night Live, 2K and Gearbox Software finally revealed that they're working on Borderlands 4, though they didn't have all that much to show from it. It's a classic "yes, it's real!" trailer despite the fact that Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has previously teased its existence, so we all kind of knew it was coming anyway. Still, it's better than nothing, and for Gearbox's sake, you better hope the game is good enough to help the few people that saw the film forget about it.