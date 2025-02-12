Borderlands 4 gets a release date, and its own special PlayStation State of Play soon that'll almost definitely feature 10 cheesy jokes per second

Borderlands 4 has shown up at today's PlayStation State of Play, with a fresh trailer and a proper release date of September 23, 2025. It'll also be getting its own special PlayStation State of Play showcase this spring, which'll almost definitely feature Randy Pitchford saying words, just like he did here.

The new trailer we got here was presented by two Randys, or Randies, with Gearbox's Pitchford and Varnell making some noises before showing off some fresh shooting and throwing of things, and jumping about while shooting and throwing things.

Randy Pitchford's excited about this game. He said the word badass, and that's a telltale sign. Just imagine how many things he'll say during that special Borderlands State of Play and on Twitter in the run up to it. Hey, if nothing else, it'll be good for a laugh.

Borderlands 4 was first announced at last year's Gamescom ONL, causing everyone to immediately be reminded of how bad the Borderlands movie was. That landed poorly in cinemas last summer, while the most recent entry we've had is 2019's Borderlands 3, so not all that long ago. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed spin-off of the stylish shooter, was released in 2023, and was generally well received at the time of release.

Hopefully, this game can somehow wash the taste of the Borderlands movie out of people's mouths. We gave it 1 star, and we still think that may have been generous. So, text the Borderlands fan in your life. They'll definitely text a terrible meme you'll still snigger at back, but do it anyway.