Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies isn’t low on fun easter eggs for players to discover while attempting to plough through each map's main quests, and a personal favorite — the Liberty Falls bowling minigame — isn’t too hard to unlock once you know exactly where to look.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The bowling minigame easter egg does not reap the best rewards, especially if you’re not a professional zombie bowler, but it’s a fun moment of respite to show off to your friends. Here’s how to unlock the Liberty Falls bowling minigame easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

BO6 Zombies Liberty Falls Bowling Minigame easter egg guide

To unlock the bowling minigame easter egg on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you need to track down and shoot five pairs of bowling shoes that have been hidden within zombie spawn points.

After finding all five, you’ll be whisked away to a much more lively version of the bowling alley where you’ll be able to bowl at zombies for points.

First things first, let’s track down all of those bowling shoes.

Bowling Shoes #1 - Gas Station

At the gas station where you’ll first spawn in, look inside the building. On the checkout counter, the bowling shoes sit beside the till.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Bowling Shoes #2 - Hardware Store

The next pair of bowling shoes are found inside of the hardware store. This is directly opposite Olly’s Comics and beside the Radio House.

Inside the hardware store, the bowling shoes are on one of the empty shelves to your right. They can be easy to miss, but are visible once the store’s lights flicker on.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Bowling Shoes #3 - Groundskeeper’s House

You know that hill that leads up to the church from the Speed Cola Perk Machine? Well, we need to visit the white house on that hill that has stairs leading to its entrance, also known as the Groundskeeper’s house.

Inside the house, the bowling shoes are under a chair to your right. In my experience, this was obscured by a painting that had fallen from the wall. If that happens to you, shoot it and it will move, revealing the shoes.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Bowling Shoes #4 - Funeral Home

As you exit the bowling alley (using its main entrance), you’ll be facing the stairs leading to the church. To the right of these stairs, however, is the Funeral Home.

Look through the door of the Funeral Home and towards the coffin on your left. The bowling shoes will sit on top of it.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Bowling Shoes #5 - Cemetery

If you make your way to the very back of the cemetery next, look at the spawn point that is beside the purple armor upgrade.

The fifth and final pair of bowling shoes are hanging from a tree here. Shoot them and the bowling minigame easter egg will be unlocked.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

After shooting the shoes, you’ll be whisked away to a much more vibrant, lively version of the bowling alley. Here, you and your squad will have the chance to charge and throw bowling balls at zombies in the lanes.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, take a look at our guide to Liberty Falls dancing zombies easter egg, as well as how to get the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls.