Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies has a fair amount of easter eggs for the most adventurous of players to discover and have fun with, as well as a lengthier main quest to attempt. One of the most interesting, and rather useful, easter eggs involves superhero, Aetherella, who’s present on the Liberty Falls map.

By collecting nine different Aetherella figurines, you’re able to turn into a life-size Aetherella figurine yourself, tearing zombies down using the laser beams that shoot from her eyes. It doesn’t last long, but it’s incredibly fun, and it’s one way of dealing with a wave of zombies. Here’s how to unlock the Aetherella easter egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

BO6 Zombies Liberty Falls Aetherella easter egg guide

To turn yourself into Aetherella on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you first need to craft the Jet Gun, which is also known as the Thrustodyne.

This is easily done during the first few rounds of your match, and requires you to grab the Water Valve from the flower shop, the Water Pressure Gauge from the bowling alley, and the Handbrake from the Groundskeeper’s Toolshed.

For more help with that, check out our guide on how to craft the Jet Gun and return here once it is in your possession.

With the Jet Gun equipped, you then need to use the weapon to vacuum up nine different Aetherella figurines found around Liberty Falls. Fortunately for us, four of these are inside Olly’s Comics, where Aetherella’s standee is located.

Aetherella Figurines #1, #2, #3, and #4

The four Aetherella figurines found inside Olly’s Comics are in the following locations:

The first figurine is on a shelf beside the Aetherella standee. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The second figurine is in the shop window, beside the radio. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The third figurine is on the shelving unit above the Quick Revive perk machine. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The fourth figurine is on a unit to the right of the blue double doors that lead into the car park. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The next five Aetherella figurines are found around the map in some rather obscure locations.

Aetherella Figurine #5

The fifth Aetherella figurine is located on the sign for the motel, which is where you will have initially crafted the Jet Gun. You will need to stand on the car near the sign to be able to reach it.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Aetherella Figurine #6

The sixth Aetherella figurine is accessible from the rooftops along Washington Ave. Go halfway up the hill leading to the church, and take a left onto the mound of grass, then go up onto the rooftop.

If you then look to your left, across the hill you will have just partially walked up, Aetherella can be seen in the window.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Aetherella Figurine #7

The seventh Aetherella figurine is found on a ledge beneath the sign for the bowling alley.

To access it, you’ll need to go up the stairs to the church and onto the grass mound between the stairs and the bus here; this is also where one of the projector’s required for the main quest is located.

Jump onto the roof of the bus, and you will then be able to see the figurine lying face down on a ledge beneath the sign.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Aetherella Figurine #8

The eight Aetherella figurine isn’t too far from the seventh, and is located on the ledge of a window at the very front of the church.

Go up the stairs into the church’s forecourt, and look up at the two windows to the right of the main entrance. Aetherella is stood on a window ledge here.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Aetherella Figurine #9

Once you suck the ninth, final Aetherella figurine up, you will be turned into Aetherella for 90 seconds. As a result, I recommend only collecting the final figure when you actually want to use Aetherella’s ability, rather than at the end of a round when zombie numbers are dwindling.

The ninth Aetherella figurine is the trickiest to find, hidden between some vents on an inaccessible rooftop.

Go up to the rooftops on Washington Ave, where you will have acquired the sixth Aetherella figurine. Spend some essence to take the zipline here to the bank’s rooftop.

On the bank’s rooftop, there will be a piece of cardboard marked with a red ‘X’. Spend some essence to remove it, and jump down to the small portion of roof below it.

Look straight ahead at the rooftop ahead of you, where there are two vents. The final Aetherella figurine is positioned just behind the rightmost vent, and you’ll need to angle yourself just right to be able to see it and suck it up.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once collected, enjoy your time sliding about and shooting laser beams from your eyes as Aetherella!

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, take a look at our guide to the Liberty Falls bowling minigame, as well as the Liberty Falls dancing zombies easter egg.