A Bluey movie is on the way, putting the fear of uncontrollably sobbing in front of a crowd of children in parents everywhere

Prepare yourselves, parents, as Bluey is making its way to the big screen, but don't worry, it's not out for a couple of years.

Ever since it arrived in 2018, you haven't been able to spend a single second with a child without Bluey cropping up in some shape or form. It's been a massive hit with kids, though it's also been incredibly popular with their parents and adults more generally too. The series has gotten so popular, in fact, that the BBC and Disney have announced that Bluey will be getting an animated feature film… in 2027, so you've got a while to wait for it (and in that time your kids might have grown out of it so you might just have to head to the cinema without them and pretend you aren't crying at this one despite the fact literally every other adult there probably will too (and there's nothing wrong with that, live your truth)).

The film is being written and directed by creator Joe Brumm, with Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack returning to voice Chilli and Bandit Heeler respectively, along with other cast members from the series. Notably it'll also be a CG animated film, so there'll obviously be quite a different vibe to it than the series typical 2D look.

Brumm said in a statement that he "really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together."

On the slightly sadder side of things, though, Brumm also announced that after the film he'll no longer be involved with writing Bluey, with The Sign being the last thing he'll have worked on on the TV front. To be clear, the show isn't ending (you don't need to break any bad news to your kids), so you can probably look forward to more episodes eventually.