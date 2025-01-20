Blue Lock Rivals is one of many anime-inspired games that you can find on Roblox. A combination of the anime’s high school football shenanigans and gameplay akin to Rocket League, yourself and four other players are tasked with playing football against another team.

To liven things up, however, you and your fellow football players can use Styles, which come with some interesting abilities. Styles will determine what character you play as, and thus, what abilities are available to you and what sort of position you should play. In this guide, we are discussing Aiku style, and what his abilities are.

Roblox Blue Lock Rivals Aiku Style explained

Blue Lock Rivals' Aiku is a Mythic-rarity Defender in the Roblox game, and as a result, he's one of the best defenders players can hope to get their hands on. If you intend on playing using Aiku style, however, be aware that Aiku's kit is not one that's built around scoring goals.

Instead, Aiku style is focused on defending your half of the field from the opposing team and their shots, and he’s very good at it. Aiku style consists of three abilities that you can use, and these are as follows:

Forced Defense: Allows your character to quickly dash towards an opposing player and kick the ball away while on your side of the field.

Allows your character to quickly dash towards an opposing player and kick the ball away while on your side of the field. Charge: Charge towards the ball and steal it.

Charge towards the ball and steal it. Serpent Interception: Allows you to intercept and save the ball while it is mid-air.

As you can see, Aiku style and the abilities that come with it allow you to try and gain control of the pitch and prevent opposing players from scoring. Both Forced Defense and Charge allow you to kick the ball away from a player or steal the ball entirely, while Serpent Interception will prevent any mid-air attempts at scoring a goal. This ability sees your character jump into the air and headbutt the ball away!

As a result, Aiku style should be played defensively, and can even be played in the Goalkeeper position if you’re confident with the style. If you prefer striking and scoring goals, however, a different playstyle may be suited to you. Take a look at the best styles in Blue Lock Rivals to see who might be a good fit for you.

It’s worth noting that when using style spins to try and unlock Aiku in Blue Lock Rivals, there is a 0.5% chance to acquire Aiku style. If you are instead using lucky spins, you will have a 5% chance of acquiring Aiku. Be sure to take a look at our Blue Lock Rivals codes page to bag yourself some more free spins to use!