Blue Exorcist season 4 finally has a release date, and you won't be waiting quite as long as you did for season 3

Been waiting to find out when Blue Exorcist season 4 is going to be released? Great news, Aniplex has finally announced it, alongside the season's ending theme.

More than a decade ago, when Blue Exorcist first aired, it was (unsurprisingly) a lot more popular than it is now. The series definitely lost a lot of momentum due to the fact that the second season released a whole six years after the first in 2017, and it was another seven years after that that season 3 was released, back in January of this year. It's been known for a little while that the wait for season 4 thankfully wouldn't be nearly as long, with an October release window, and earlier today Aniplex finally put a specific date to it: October 5. That date announcement came with a brief new trailer set to this season's ending theme, which you can check out below.

This upcoming fourth season will take place over two cours, the first being the Beyond the Snow Saga, which will then be followed up by the Blue Night Saga. That second one is set to air sometime in January 2025, and the constant home of most anime Crunchyroll will have it for streaming. The ending theme, which you can listen to partially in the trailer, is called "Tsurara" and is performed by Yobahi, and sounds suitably emotional at the very least.

If you've never heard of the series before, English language manga publisher Viz Media describes the story: "Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth - the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!"

It's still unclear how many episodes the anime will have, but based on the dates the two parts are airing, it seems like it might be longer than that 12 episode long season 3 (assuming there's no major breaks).