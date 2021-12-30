One thing almost everyone immediately needs with their computer is a decent microphone. Very few laptops have passable built-in mics and desktops don't ship with any extras. Whether it's for recording a podcast with a friend, streaming your latest Halo Infinite antics, or even video calls with loved ones and colleagues, you're going to need a high quality mic.

Blue have been in this business for years, making great microphones of all shapes and sizes. One of their most recent offerings, the Blue Blackout Spark is down to its lowest price on Amazon, available for just £120. This is a huge saving over its £190 retail price. And our American readers don't miss out either, as there's a $40 saving, making it just $160.

There are so many features to this microphone. The first has to be its style and shape. This isn't just a superficial point, because so many microphones are bulky and can be hard to use close to your mouth if you have a laptop to access, for example. Blue really paid attention to our changing workspaces in this era of Covid-19 and working from home.

The microphone has a cardioid setting, meaning it's designed to accurately record sound in the highest quality. The XLR connection is designed for pros, allowing you to connect the mic to USB audio docks. And Blue went out of their way by equipping this with a custom shockmount found in some of their other microphones. This method of mounting the mic in a steady position ensures it doesn't accidentally pick up sounds of it being bumped around during any lively gaming encounter you happen to stream for the world on Twitch.

