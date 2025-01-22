Bloodborne PC emulation is now good enough that even everyone's favourite tech nerds think it "demonstrates the direction we'd want an official remaster to move in"

Something, something, Bloodborne remaster/PC port. Everyone and their FromSoft-loving grandmother wants one, but we've nopt gotten one yet, for reasons numerous people - including Miyazaki - have alluded to or suggested. The good news is that DIY efforts to bring the game to personal computers in a fashion that doesn't crash more often than a Bandicoot are coming on leaps and bounds.

They're doing so well, in fact, that even folks who literally make a living out of analysing frame-rate read-outs and other performance-related stuff think that enough strides have been made that emulated Bloodborne with the addition of some mods "demonstrates the direction we'd want an official remaster to move in".

One of the nerds in question, Digital Foundry's Thomas Morgan, has recently taken the latest version of Bloodborne emulated on PC by the ShadPS4 tool for a spin to test out whether it's something you can properly play, rather than just a thing that's good for 30 second clips you can post to Twitter with a caption like 'BlOODborne RemaSTER iN 2025 looks BEAUtiful omg'.

The answer's a yes as of ShadPS4's version 0.5.1, with a few caveats and/or teething troubles that will need to be ironed out. Morgan reports being able to run the emulated game at a pretty stable 60-ish FPS - something a lot of people would be looking for in a remaster of it - most of the time. Though, did apparently have "sporadic lurches down to the mid-forties" while battling a bunch of enemies in Yharnam's town square, either when first hitting a baddie, or running through that bit of the world.

Overall, though, the verdict on the ShadPS4 version, with added mods like FromSoftserve's popular 'Bloodborne PC Remaster Project', with the latter having just gotten a big new update, is pretty positive for those of us just looking to be able to play the thing on PC.

"There are imperfections with Bloodborne's emulation on PC today, and there are outstanding crashes, but the state of it right now is still very encouraging," Morgan concluded, "At the very least, it demonstrates the direction we'd want an official remaster to move in."

So, still work to do, but at least it's humming along nicely and constantly getting better, as folks no doubt use working on these kind of things as an outlet to help them not end up just endlessly replying to FromSoft tweets tearfully begging for a proper PC port.

Don't worry, I'm sure your persistence is bound to pay off eventually.