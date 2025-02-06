Shelve your Bloodborne remaster conspiracies for five minutes, its legally distinct kart racing sibling is getting a beefy looking expansion

You. Yes, you. Stop developing weird theories in response to recent DMCA takedowns that'll probably leave you disappointed. Forget that Bloodborne remaster/PC port you're desperate for. Why? Well, its weird, unofficial kart racing spin-off just had some fresh DLC announced for it.

If you've not heard of Nightmare Kart, formerly known as Bloodborne Kart, is a free PSX gothic kart racer you can play for free via Steam or Itch.io. Think, Mario Kart, but with a vibe that'd appeal to edgy teenagers in hoodies, but doesn't actually contain any genuine Bloodborne stuff, because its team had to strip those out so they could release it last year without risking being wiped out by the terrifying final boss that is legal action.

Anyway, developer LWMedia has just announced "The Old Karts" a free DLC/expansion for Nightmare Kart that's set to arrive "when it's ready". There'll be new racers, karts, and tracks as you might expect, but also some more advanced sounding stuff like a mini-campaign, fresh game modes, and some new power ups to help you overcome the big baddie that is your own shitty driving abilities.

A peek at some of this stuff has been offered by the trailer below, in which a bunch of karts race about and look very edgy while doing so. Also, about halfway through, some poor karter in a witch hat gets absolutely obliterated by a sniper who seems to ominously declare "do not forget our sacred adage" right as they take the shot. "Fear the old karts" is the next line. Spooky.

If nothing else, it'll be a Bloodborney thing to check out if you're not into mucking about with emulators and mods that are at least now getting to the point of offering you frame rates that nerds approve of.

Also, if you're keen to know how Nightmare Kart came to be a thing, we interviewed its lead dev Lilith to get the full story on that back in 2023.