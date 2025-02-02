Bloodborne at 60fps is no more, as the person behind the fan-made patch has been hit with a takedown notice from Sony

Love playing Bloodborne in 60fps? Too bad, as Sony has filed a takedown notice against the fan-made patch that makes the beloved FromSoftware title run smoothly.

Bloodborne is easily one of my favourite games of all time, as is the case for many people out there, but we do all have to admit that it doesn't always run the best. It's something that I'm sure a remaster could fix quite easily, but the thing is, we don't even technically need that fix, as modder Lance McDonald made a patch himself way back in 2021. Unfortunately, though, almost three years on, McDonald has received a takedown notice from Sony, meaning bye-bye 60fps patch. "On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps," McDonald shared on Twitter. "Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so."

McDonald explained in a later tweet that the patch that Sony requested to be removed as the "platform-agnostic version of the patch. It was the version used on PS4, PS5, and the PC emulator. It doesn’t contain any copyright infringing content, it is a 'patcher.'" But, he noted that he's not interested in "arguing my right to distribute" the patch, even if he says he's "legally protected" if he chose to re-post it.

On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps. Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) January 31, 2025

Now, obviously many of you could be thinking "hey, does this mean a remaster or something is on the way?" but personally I wouldn't bet on it. Many fans were hoping that Bluepoint Games next title would turn out to be a Bloodborne remake, considering it made the Demon's Souls remake, but it turned out that it was actually working on a God of War live service game (which has now been canned by Sony). On top of that, it seems like director Hidetaka Miyazaki is just "too busy" for Bloodborne 2, and doesn't want anyone else to touch the game, so you're probably stuck with the PS4 version for a long while.

Of course, some big strides in PS4 emulation have been made recently, and in the case of Bloodborne things are seemingly looking quite good. Take that as a consolation prize I suppose!