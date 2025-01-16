Bloodborne 2? Bloodborne remaster? Anything Bloodborne at all? Miyazaki is just too "busy" and "doesn't want anyone else to touch it" theorises PlayStation veteran

Do you yearn for a Bloodborne thing? Any kind of Bloodborne thing, be it big, small, or whatever size you'd categorise a PC port as being? Well, here's some more chatter about the idea of such things, and why they don't currently exist - at least as things you can play right now.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, long-time PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida - who's set to voice a green duck mascot in his first gig since departing Sony earlier this week - offered his personal theory as to why we've not yet gotten any more Bloodborne things from FromSoftware since it released the original Bloodborne thing.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Asked the question "Will we ever see Bloodborne again?", Yoshida began by going "Ohhh" like a concerned parent, before adding that Bloodborne's naturally one of the things people ask him about most often on the Twitter machine.

"[We're} known for doing so many remasters, people get frustrated," he joked, before saying thart he only has his "personal theory" as to why we've not gotten more Bloodborne, due to having left the part of PlayStation which handles first party development.

So, what's the theory? "Miyazaki-san really, really loved Bloodborne, what he created [with it], and so I think he's interested, but he's so successful and he's so busy. So, he doesn't want - he cannot do it himself, but he doesn't want anyone else to touch it. So that's my theory and that the PlayStation team respect his wish." Yoshida finished by reiterating that this is just his best guess, and he's not revealed any "secret information" here.

Damn. Assuming Yoshida's anywhere close to right, no Bloodborne, because the Bloodborne guy loves Bloodborne too much to delegate the Bloodborne he doesn't have time for right now because of how in demand he is, in part thanks to Bloodborne. So no more blood is able to be borne.

The part about Miyazaki being interested in doing more with Bloodborne could line up with the developer's own comments last year, when he said a Bloodborne PC port is "nothing I'm opposed to", though he did also suggest that's not something he'd have the final say on making happen. We assumed he was alluding to the situation regarding Bloodborne's IP rights not being owned by FromSoft itself, something he's mentioned before when saying that green lighting Bloodborne stuff isn't his place to do.

So, you've now heard another theory as to why you've not gotten any more Bloodborne things. Go back to stroking your weird pocket watch and dreaming about one day returning to Yharnam with some high-res textures or a fresh story for company. Your persistence is bound to pay off eventually.