Rebel Wolves, that studio led by ex-Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs, is fittingly set to properly reveal its new RPG under a "full wolf moon" today - watch it here

Today - January 13 - we're set to get a full moon, and as it announced back in December, developer Rebel Wolves is taking the opportunity to properly reveal its upcoming game at a time when its devs should clearly be out somewhere doing some howling, and you can watch that reveal here. To be fair, some of them are ex-Witcher 3 people, so they should certainly be used to certain guy moaning about the wind howling.

In case this is the first time you're hearing about Rebel Wolves, it's made up of a lot of ex-CD Projekt devs and is currently working on The Blood of Dawnwalker, a "dark fantasy RPG" that's set to be starting point of a full saga. To this point, we've learned the name of the game, that Bandai Namco's set to publish it, and gotten a short trailer, but tonight should yield a lot more.

You can watch the The Blood of Dawnwalker game reveal above at 9PM BST, which is 10PM CET, 1PM PT, and 4PM ET on January 13, 2025. All you'll have to do once the time rolls around is click play on the stream above from Dawnwalker's Twitch channel, and voilà, let your wolf mooning begin.

What're you in for? Well, Rebel Wolves was pretty tight-lipped about that back in December, but has now provided more deets in a tweet, revealing that all of the following are set to be in the livestream:

A cinematic opening of The Blood of Dawnwalker

Insights into the game’s main concepts — including the setting, characters, art, and some narrative & gameplay systems

A very small gameplay teaser

Vampires

Nice, it shouldn't suck then, aside from maybe that last part.

