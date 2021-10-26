Blizzard has canceled next year's BlizzConline

Blizzard has announced it has canceled this year's BlizzConline which was set to take place in February.

According to the developer, it has decided to "take a step back" and "pause on planning" the event, going on to say it was a tough decision, but the "right one" to make.

The reason stated for the cancellation is that Blizzard wants to put its energy toward supporting its teams and progressing development of it games and experiences.

It was also stated the company will use this time to "reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like."

"Whatever the event looks like in the future, we need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible," said the company in a notice.

"We’re committed to continual communication with our players, and we see BlizzCon playing a big role in that going forward. We’re excited about what we’ll do with the event when we revisit it in the future."

Despite not holding BlizzConline in February, Blizzard said it will still be making announcements and updates for its games.

"We’re proud of our teams and the progress they’ve made across our games," the announcement continued. "We have a lot of exciting upcoming news and releases to share with you. You’ll continue hearing about those through our franchise channels, with the talented people on the BlizzCon team playing a part in supporting these efforts.

Considering the present climate at Activision-Blizzard, this news should come as no surprise.

The company is currently under fire for unfair pay practices toward women and minorities, continued sexual harassment, and numerous accusations of higher-ups for not taking effective remedial measures to combat the rampant “frat-boy culture” at the studio.

Activision-Blizzard has since reached a deal with California's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by committing to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants.

However, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing has formally objected to the settlement between the company and the EEOC, stating the settlement would cause "irreparable harm" to its investigation into the company.

And just today it was reported that Activision Blizzard's attempt to pause a California sexual harassment lawsuit was rejected by judge.