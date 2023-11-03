BlizzCon 2023 kicks off today - watch the opening ceremony and more here

BlizzCon 2023 kicks off today and you can watch it here.

It all starts with the Opening Ceremony, expected to last around two and a half hours. You can tune in at 11am PDT, 2pm EDT, and 7pm UK.

BlizzCon 2023 opening Ceremony, Deep Dives, What's Next sessions, and more.

The Opening Ceremony will be followed by a What's Next panel for World of Warcraft, followed by a deep dive into Overwatch 2 and more.

Here's the complete schedule for today - all times listed in PDT:

11AM – Opening Ceremony

1:30PM – World of Warcraft: What’s Next

2:30PM – Overwatch 2: Deep Dive

3:30PM – World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next

4:30PM – Hearthstone: What’s Next

5:30PM – Warcraft Rumblings

BlizzCon 2023 returns tomorrow with a deep dive on World of Warcraft, a Diablo 4 campfire chat, a what's next panel for Overwatch 2, Community Night, and an appearance from LE SSERAFIM.