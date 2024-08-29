Blizzard will talk all about Diablo 4's next big 2.0 patch and its PTR today - watch the show here

We’re only a few short weeks away from the launch of Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4’s first expansion. Alongside that, the core game will change dramatically, thanks to the arrival of patch 2.0.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the sort of changes players can expect from 2.0. Some of that includes guesses about what’s going to happen to the levelling system, but it’s safe to say it’s going to be as impactful to the game as Season 4: Loot Reborn was.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All of these are good reasons for Blizzard to bring back the Diablo 4 Public Test Realm (PTR) to allow players to test out all the major changes 2.0 is introducing to the game. And that PTR is close, too, judging by how the developer has been talking about it.

PTR dates are among the many things today’s Campfire Chat will discuss. More than the timing itself, we’re eager to learn what sort of changes the Blizzard team has been cooking up for patch 2.0.

Today’s chat will effectively act as a preview of the PTR, so it’s going to be full of new details about what to expect. Community boss Adam Fletcher has assembled a big team of Diablo 4 developers for this one that includes lead live game designer Colin Finer, systems designer Aislyn Hall, game designer Charles Dunn, and expert game designer Jeevun Sidhu.

All of whom will be on hand to talk us through the changes. The Campfire Chat kicks off at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm BST, which is the usual time for Diablo 4 livestreams. You’ll be able to watch it on the official Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter channels. We also have the Twitch player embedded below:

As always, you can expect a Q&A segment towards the end of the show, and we have a feeling this one is going to be spicy. VG247 will bring you all the biggest reveals from the Campfire Chat afterwards, too.

Vessel of Hatred arrives October 8 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.