Blizzard reportedly has a new StarCraft shooter in the works, so here's hoping it's third time lucky

Blizzard is reportedly taking another swing at developing a StarCraft shooter, this time with former FarCry producer and director Dan Hay at the helm.

This is according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, in an exerpt from his upcoming book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment, which was discussed during an appearance on the IGN Unlocked podcast.

After IGN's Ryan McCaffrey brought up that passage, and after mentioning the fact that such a thing being in the works would be Blizzard's third go at making this kind of game, he asked Schreier if it's a thing we may well actually get to play at some point down the line.

"If it’s not canceled,” Schreier replied, "This is Blizzard after all. Their history with StarCraft shooters is not good. Yes, that is a project that as far as I know is in development, or at least as of the time that I wrote this book was in development. They are working on a StarCraft shooter, StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard."

He then went on to add: “The goal of the book isn't to get a bunch of scoops about upcoming things. That wasn’t the purpose of this book at all, it was very much to tell a story and focus on stuff that had happened, but this felt like such an interesting and useful nugget to include, because it really just shows you that Blizzard cannot quit StarCraft shooters, they just can't say goodbye to them.”

That last bit also came with a reference to a line from Brokeback Mountain, and mentions of NBA stars Chris Paul and Amar'e Stoudemire.

As mentioned, if accurate, this would be the third time Blizzard's had a StarCraft shooter in the works, with both previous attempts having ended in cancellation. First with StarCraft Ghost, which began development all the way back in 2002, before being put out to pasture in 2006, a call Blizzard game co-founder Mike Morhaime regrets having to make, Then there was a game codenamed Project Ares, which bit the dust in 2019 so Blizzard could focus on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

Will this new game that's reportedly being worked on meet the same fate? Only time will tell. Let us know how keen you are to see it actually become a thing that you can play below and check out the news that StarCraft Remastered and StarCraft II Campaign Collection are coming to the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tiers if you missed it yesterday.