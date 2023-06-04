Blizzard promises it's still working on a PS5 licencing error fix for Diablo 4

A licence error issue affecting Diablo 4 means some players can't consistently play the game, but Blizzard has said it's still looking into the error.

If you've been playing Diablo 4, then there's a chance you've run into a screen that tells you your copy of the game is unable to find a valid licence for the game, otherwise known as error 315306. It's an annoying error, and one that's only meant to appear when the game's servers aren't available, but it's been a problem for a number of players since the beta for the game. Over on Twitter, though, Blizzard customer support has shared that it's "still looking into" the issue, so hopefully a fix is on the way soon (thanks, Eurogamer).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

"We're still looking into reports of folks getting this error," wrote the Blizzard customer support team in response to a player facing the issue. "The Diablo community manager asked players to submit a ticket with their PSN IDs." Previously, community manager PezRadar said that the issue had been addressed, but obviously some are still experiencing problems.

The issue is affecting all platforms, but it's the most difficult to deal with on PlayStation - there are ways to fix the issue on both PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but on the latter you'll have to go through the awkward process of downloading a game you've not downloaded before, or even outright buying something on the console's storefront.

Diablo 4 did recently receive a hotfix, though not one that dealt with this issue. It wasn't a huge one, mostly changing class cooldowns, but also making the endgame harder by increasing how much health monsters have in later World Tiers.

VG247's Connor reviewed the latest game in the action RPG series, giving the game a 4/5, highlighting the same great action and strong story, but criticising the open world structure and some serious bugs.