Blizzard applying some major changes to Diablo 4 based on feedback from the betas

Blizzard has implemented a variety of fixes, and updates, to Diablo 4 since the beta weekends were held.

The studio said the changes were made due to reviewing player feedback and gameplay data. The changes made will be present in the release version of the game.

Control elemental forces as the Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

One of these changes pertains to cellars, which will now consistently reward a chest upon completion, and the chance for a dungeon Event to occur has increased from 10% to 60%.

With characters, all classes have received adjustments to various skills, and all now have access to crowd control-breaking skills with appropriate cooldowns.

Multiple dungeons have been optimized across all zones to minimize the need for backtracking, and Dungeon Events now have an increased chance to spawn.

Bosses such as T'chort, Malnok, Vhenard, and others were re-evaluated for melee character difficulty, resulting in changes to attacks and fight mechanics. The Butcher was also re-evaluated and will present more of a challenge in World Tiers 3 and 4.

Several quality-of-life fixes were implemented, and various issues were fixed regarding UI. This includes the chat now displaying on the left side of the screen and the Sans Serif font being replaced with a new Serif font.

More changes were made to Diablo 4 than what is listed above, so you will want to check the entire list through the link.

On April 20 at 11am PT, 2pm ET, and 7pm UK, the next Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream will air. It will feature game director Joe Shely, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher. They will be accompanied by guest host Rhykker.

Blizzard said that during the March 17 and March 24 beta weekends, over 61.5 million hours of Diablo 4 were played, over 29 billion monsters were slain, and 2.6 million Beta Wolf Packs were earned.