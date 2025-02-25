Blade & Soul Neo is out now, for all you MMO lovers looking for your latest fix

Blade & Soul Neo, a refresh of the popular action MMO that first landed on PC back in 2012, is out right now. Players who wish to hop back into NCSoft's massive online world of combos and windwalking can do so now via the Purple Launcher.

Neo brings the game back to its original release state, albeit with some significant changes. This includes infinite wind walking, which allows far faster travel time, as well as some new PvP and PvE changes. In short, think of it like a remixed version of the original game, rebooted and ready for new and old players alike.

A launch trailer has just been released for the game too, which you can watch below. In it, we can catch a brief glimpse of what's in store for those who wish to hop into Blade & Soul Neo. There's also a big "Thank You" package for those who make an account for the game, tied to the pre-registration targets established by the developers prior to this launch.

As time passes, years of content will be added to the game for free for players to experience for the first time, or re-experience as battle-hardened veterans of Blade & Soul. There will, of course, be a battle pass that players can either proceed through free-of-charge or pay for. It is 2025, after all.

A free MMORPG dropping is the sort of thing that brings an influx of new players who consider themselves fans of the genre. While I of course don't have a crystal ball, and can't see whether or not Blade & Soul Neo will pop off in a serious way, I can say for certain that the first month or so of a new MMO launch is one of the highlights of its entire life cycle. So, if you're a fan of the genre and are looking for something to do, there's no better time to try the game out than right now.

