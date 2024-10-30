Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies currently has two maps for players to defend themselves from waves of zombies on, and each map comes with its own main quest easter egg for adventurous folk to discover and complete. In Terminus’ case, the main quest is lengthy and gruelling, with multiple steps for you and your squad to complete.

The Terminus easter egg is arguably tougher to achieve than Liberty Falls main easter egg, with it having you sail across stormy seas with unruly tentacles, and take on an epic albeit tough boss at its conclusion. To help you out, here’s our guide on how to complete Terminus main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Terminus easter eggs guide

The Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies has a couple of fun, small easter eggs for players to discover, as well as a lengthy main quest that will put you and your squad to the test.

On this page, we walk you through the Terminus main quest, including guides to a couple of the smaller objectives.

Terminus Main Quest (detailed below)

Terminus Pack-a-Punch

Black Ops 6 Zombies Terminus main quest guide

To kick off Terminus’ main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you will first want to craft the Beamsmasher, which is a relatively lengthy process. You can also attempt to acquire it early from a Mystery Box, though this isn’t the most reliable way of getting your hands on the Wonder Weapon.

If you already have the Beamsmasher, continue this guide. If you are yet to get your hands on it, take a look at our guide on how to craft the Beamsmasher and then return here to continue the main quest once it’s in your possession.

When you finally have the Beamsmasher to hand, you want to pay a visit to the Bio Lab; this is where you will have powered the third AMP Generator at the beginning of the match.

In the Bio Lab, look for a vent where you can pay to place a Tentacle Trap. Do so, and then use the Beamsmasher to burn it. With some luck, it’ll drop a Hard Drive.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

If it does not drop the item, you can wait for the trap to cool down and try again. Alternatively, there is a trap in the living quarters that you can also try.

Once you have your hands on the Hard Drive, give it to Peck by depositing it in the silver box in front of his station in the Guard Room.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Peck will advise that you speak with Nathan in the center of the Bio Lab. To actually do anything there, though, you will need a code first. This code is randomised every match, and is found by visiting three different areas across the map.

The first part of the code is found in the Interrogation Room. If you look inside the zombie spawn point in the corner of the room, there will be a clock. Wherever the hour hand points is the first number we need. In my instance, it was 7.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The second part of the code is found in the Mess Hall. In here, there is a corkboard with a playing card pinned to it. The number represented on the playing card is the second number in our code. In my instance, this was 8.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Last, but not least, we need to pay a visit to Engineering. On the wall in here, there is a poster that reads ‘Safety First: Days Since Last Accident’. The number depicted here is the third and final part of our code, and in my instance, this was 1.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Make your way to the center of the Bio Lab and interact with Nathan’s pod to input the code, but make sure you’re prepared for a tough boss fight before doing so. After inputting the code, valves around Nathan’s pod will have a green light above them; you and your squad will need to turn these at the same time.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

A fight in the Bio Lab with Nathan then begins. He is an incredibly tough Amalgam who is capable of healing himself by eating surrounding zombies, so you ideally want to focus on damaging him where you can. The zombies here drop little to no essence anyway, so there isn’t much use in attacking them other than to thin out the waves.

Once Nathan has been defeated, he will drop a Key Card into the water in the Bio Lab. Swim around and look at the floor until you find it.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

It’s now time for us to set sail once again. Head to the docks, purchase a boat, and make your way to the interior of the shipwreck. There is a hole in the side of the boat you can sail into, and a ladder for you to climb to reach the inside.

There will be two Node Connectors on a desk here. The moment you interact with one of them, you will be locked inside this tiny room and will need to defend yourself from zombies for a brief period of time.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once the wave is over, you need to collect the Node Connectors and place one of them in the Sea Cave, and another on Crab Island. Each player can only carry one Node Connector at a time, so if you’re in a squad, it’s worth sending two players to each island to do this simultaneously. If you’re solo, however, you have your work cut out for you.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once the two Node Connectors have been placed, return and speak to Peck in the Guard Room again. He will deposit a Hacking Device into the silver box in front of his station for you to collect.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

You will need to use this Hacking Device to hack three buoys that are found among the islands. It’s worth starting this objective near Crab Island as we will have just been there.

You must hack three of these buoys in quick succession for this objective. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once you begin to hack the buoys, the objective becomes timed, giving you two minutes to hack all three buoys. Each buoy takes five seconds to hack, which isn’t a problem, but you will need to avoid the tentacle — and the toxic clouds it spews — while doing this.

In a squad, it’s worth having one designated hacker. Let them hop out to hack the buoy while you circle them on the boat, avoiding the tentacle’s attacks where possible. Once the buoy is hacked, pick up your hacker and keep moving.

A second buoy is found by the shipwreck, and the third buoy is found near Temple Island.

Once the three buoys have been hacked, you will need to speed on over to the Bio Lab again. There will be three bombs around the room preparing to detonate, and you must interact with all three of them to stop the detonation while fending off zombies.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

If they detonate before you interact with all of them, the match will end and you will need to start again. If you happen to turn them all off in time, however, you are now able to begin the final encounter by interacting with one of the locked doors around the edge of the Bio Lab - it will have a small terminal beside it.

The final encounter on Terminus is no joke. You will be transported to a different part of the facility with a huge, Cthulhu-like sea creature — the one who’s tentacles you were avoiding earlier — known as Patient 13.

This boss has three phases. During the first, you’ll need to shoot his glowing tentacles. After transitioning to the second phase, you will need to shoot his mouth. Once that is done, the third phase will have you shooting his eyes while avoiding his gross, inexplicably long tongue.

Bear in mind this is all while endless zombies are spawning, and Patient 13 will be using his limbs and other body parts to send you flying. Make sure to avoid these as best you can, as they can very easily wipe out an entire squad that isn’t fully prepared for the fight.

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, take a look at our Liberty Falls easter egg guide, which includes how to unlock the Liberty Falls bowling minigame, and how to turn into Aetherella.