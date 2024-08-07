Black Ops 6 Zombies has been officially revealed, and we're getting gameplay tomorrow

Ahead of the first-ever look at Black Ops 6 Zombies mode gameplay later this week, Treyarch dropped a cinematic trailer that sets the scene for the return of the popular co-op mode. The trailer is Zombies’ opening cinematic, and it serves as an introduction to the characters we’ll be picking from, and establish the state of the world.

Black Ops 6 Zombies is set in the Dark Aether storyline, picking up over five years after the events of Black Ops Cold War, with the former members of Requiem staging an escape from Terminus Island, where they’ve been held all those years.

Treyarch said Black Ops 6 Zombies will arrive with two round-based maps at launch, and it’s looking likely that Terminus Island will be one of them, along with a West Virginia town named Liberty Falls - two places where Dark Aether outbreaks occur just as the heroes mount their escape.

Having been revealed as the project director who ordered Requiem members’ arrest, Edward Richtofen is once again a villain in this chapter. Grigori Weaver, Mackenzie “Mac” Carver, Elizabeth Grey, Oskar Strauss, and Stoney “Raptor One” Maddox are the leads this time around, and we get to see them in the trailer. They’ll be joined by newcomer Maya Aguinaldo, a Filipina smuggler who has her own reasons for being on the island.

The big gameplay reveal is taking place tomorrow, August 8. At precisely 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK, we’re getting a gameplay overview, a look at the pre-match lobby as well as some of the undead we’ll be taking on. This is going to be a big day for round-based Zombies fan, especially since the classic mode has been absent for several years. As always, we’ll be here to bring you all the details as they’re announced.

After that, the next big moment for Black Ops 6 will be the game’s beta, which is taking place at the very end of August. A detailed look at multiplayer gameplay - and what’s happening with Warzone - are set for Call of Duty: Next on August 28, just a couple of days before the beta kicks off.