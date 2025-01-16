Treyarch teases new Black Ops 6 Zombies map and some quality of life updates for Season 2, kicks off double XP for everyone

Treyarch has delivered a bounty of Black Ops 6 news in celebration of 115 Day, a celebration of the Zombies community. And on that note, the developer offered a first look at The Tomb, the new map coming to the game with Season 2.

That’s not all, Season 2 is also looking promising elsewhere in Zombies, with a host of quality of life updates, some of which had been teased for a while.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To begin with, Treyarch is celebrating 115 Day by kicking off six days of double XP, double weapon XP, double battle pass XP, and double GobbleGum earn rate. The event is active now until Tuesday, January 21.

As for The Tomb, the blog post offered a couple of screenshots of the upcoming map. The map arrives alongside Season 2, on January 28, and represents the next episode of the Zombies ongoing narrative. The events take place after the squad survived Citadelle des Morts - the map added midway through Season 1.

The Tomb is an excavation site that’s built on the remains of burial grounds from 2500 B.C.E. Treyarch said the map will play similarly to Liberty Falls, though with tighter environments. Like all Zombies maps, of course, there’s a main Easter Egg quest alongside a few smaller ones. The Tomb also includes a “reimagined Wonder Weapon inspired by our past.”

Better wrap up any unfinished Season 1 business while you still can! | Image credit: Treyarch, Raven, Activision

Also coming in Season 2 are several quality of life tweaks for Zombies. Challenge tracking is getting some much-needed love; you’ll now be able to manually track up to ten Calling Card challenges, and ten Camo challenges per mode. Even if you don’t have all ten selected, your nearest-to-completion challenges will fill those slots.

You’ll be able to see the top and nearest-to-completion in the lobby, and in-game when you pause. Speaking of which, the party leader will soon be able to pause co-op games - so long as everyone in the match is also in the same party together.

Those who get kicked out of co-op rounds for being AFK won’t have to start over when they rejoin, as the game will now keep their loadout, Essence, and Salvage intact. Finally, Treyarch is making it possible to have separate HUD presets for Zombies and multiplayer, meaning you can turn off settings in one while keeping them active in the other.