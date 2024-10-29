In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, Pack-a-Punch returns, allowing you to spend your hard-earning cash on upgrading your weapon of choice. These machines are pretty important to a successful Zombies match, improving your weapon in a variety of ways; increasing magazine size, damage dealt, fire rate, and more.

With enough essence, Pack-a-Punch can turn the slowest of weapons into something that is actually fun — and viable — to use during a match. So without further ado, here’s how to Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies, on both Liberty Falls and Terminus.

How to Pack-a-Punch in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To Pack-a-Punch on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you’ll need to farm essence for your first few rounds.

With enough essence between you and your squad, you want to unlock the door leading to the bowling alley, the bowling alley door, the door leading to the church, and then the church door.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Inside the church, the Pack-a-Punch machine sits at the altar, where it’ll cost you 5000 essence to get your first upgrade. Subsequent upgrades cost 15,000 essence and 30,000 essence.

How to Pack-a-Punch in Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Accessing Pack-a-Punch on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies requires a few extra steps. First, the facility needs power, and you then need to use this power to withdraw a submerged inclined lift that has the Pack-a-Punch machine on it.

To power the facility, you will need to turn on and defend three AMP Generators around the map. These are shown on your HUD as black and orange stars, and you and your squad will need to farm enough essence to unlock the doors leading to all three of them.

Power on the third and final generator to turn the facility’s power on. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The third and final generator you will be led to is in a laboratory that’s partially submerged in water. Once the power is on, dive into the water to find an inclined lift with the Pack-a-Punch machine on it.

Dive into the water and bring the submerged inclined lift to surface level to easily access Pack-a-Punch. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

To make the machine more easily accessible, you can spend some essence on powering the inclined lift and bringing it to surface level. You can also take it another level higher than the laboratory, but you will need to do this as part of Terminus’ main quest, so hold off on moving the lift any further for now if you’re trying to complete that.

Like the Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch, your first upgrade will cost 5000 essence. Upgrades following that cost 15,000 essence and 30,000 essence respectively.

