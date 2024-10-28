If you’re playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, you’ll know that in order to survive as long as possible — and complete the objectives you’re tasked with — you need plenty of loot. Whether it’s legendary weapons, plain old cash, or killstreaks, it’s all worth having if you want to fend off the ever-growing hordes of zombies.

This is where Loot Keys come in, and can be incredibly useful. Dropped by the enemies you’ll be busy slaying, you can use these Loot Keys to quickly line your pockets with useful gear when in a pinch, or in dire need of a cost-effective upgrade. Without further ado, here’s how to get and use Loot Keys in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

What are Loot Keys in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Loot Keys in Black Ops 6 Zombies are an item you can consume to bag yourself some loot: weapons, gear, and killstreaks. Each Loot Key you find can only be used once, but it’s likely that you will find multiple of these during a match.

Loot Keys appear as tiny keys on the ground, and are dropped by elite enemies. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Loot Keys come in the following rarities: Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Depending on the rarity of the Loot Key used, you can acquire weapons of the same rarity level, and from Rare Loot Keys onwards, you have the chance to acquire killstreaks or other useful items.

Legendary Loot Keys don’t guarantee a Legendary weapon, but they do provide a pretty high chance of you getting one.

How to use Loot Keys in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To use a Loot Key in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you’ll need to unlock and enter either the bank’s vault on the Liberty Falls map, or the armory on the Terminus map.

How to use Loot Keys in Liberty Falls

To use your Loot Keys on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you will need to find the six-digit code for the bank’s vault. This is found on three post-it notes across the map, whose locations are all covered in our Liberty Falls bank vault code guide.

This vault is found inside the bank building on the Liberty Falls map. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

How to use Loot Keys in Terminus

To use Loot Keys on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you fortunately do not need to worry about tracking down any codes.

All you need to do is pay a visit to the armory on the map, and use your Loot Key on any of the lockers.

Terminus' armory is found through a locked door just beside the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

How to get Loot Keys in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Loot Keys are easy enough to get in abundance once your match ramps up in Black Ops 6 Zombies, as they drop from elite enemies.

Elite enemies that we have found drop Loot Keys include Manglers and Abominations. The rarity of the key that they drop appears to be random, but much like Wallbuys across the map, looks to improve as you complete more and more rounds of your match.

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, take a look at our guide to the campaign's safehouse puzzles, as well as what Black Ops 6, Mass Effect, and Barbie Secret Agent have in common.