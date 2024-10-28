Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies has plenty of easter eggs for players to go about discovering while mowing down hordes of the undead, and it won’t take you too long at all before you find the locked bank vault on the Liberty Falls map.

This locked bank vault requires a six-digit key to open, and once you finally make your way inside, you and your squad will be able to line your pockets with loot — and seek out thirty seconds of safety — throughout the rest of your match. Without further ado, here’s how to work out the Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls bank vault code.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls bank vault code

While exploring the Liberty Falls map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, it won’t be long before you discover a locked vault in need of a six-digit code inside the bank.

This six-digit code is divided into three, separate two-digit codes that you’ll need to find in three different locations around the map. If you were hoping you could swiftly input the same code every time you step foot on Liberty Falls, that sadly isn’t the case; the digits that this vault code consists of will be randomized every time you enter a new match.

Fortunately, though, once you know where to look, working out this code each time isn’t much of a task. All you need to do is visit three set locations and look at the numbers on the post-it notes there.

We’ve listed the locations in the order that you should visit them in, as this will provide you the six-digit bank vault code in the correct order.

Vault Code #1 - The Bank

The first location we should visit is, surprise, the bank. The first portion of the vault’s code is found on a post-it note on the front desk, near the vault’s entrance.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Vault Code #2 - Olly’s Comic Shop

The next location you should head to is Olly’s Comic Shop. Here, your first post-it note will be beneath the desk, facing towards the Aetherella statue.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Vault Code #3 - Bowling Alley

Next, pay a visit to the bowling alley. The second post-it note will be on the front desk here, beneath a bucket of bottles. Shoot the bucket to reveal the post-it and collect the final portion of the vault code.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Return to the bank

Return to the bank and input the vault code in the order you will have discovered it in if you have followed this guide. If, for whatever reason, you input the code wrong, there’ll be a brief cooldown before you can attempt it again.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once inside the vault, you can retrieve some essence from the floor. Then, there’ll be multiple safes around the room that can be unlocked using Loot Keys, providing you with gear, cash, and other perks to use throughout the rest of your match.

You’ll have approximately thirty seconds to do what you need to do in here before needing to face the noise again.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

You can return here with more Loot Keys throughout the match, so be sure to leave some safes unopened for when Legendary Loot Keys drop. They’ll come in handy!

You can return here with more Loot Keys throughout the match, so be sure to leave some safes unopened for when Legendary Loot Keys drop. They'll come in handy!