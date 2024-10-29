Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies isn’t short of easter eggs for players to go about discovering and unlocking during their matches. These easter eggs provide a little bit of fun to a match, and in some instances, provide you with cool perks or abilities that can prove useful for mowing down hordes of zombies.

The Liberty Falls map in particular is home to quite a few interesting discoveries: go bowling for zombies, have a dance with them, become a laser-toting superhero, and more! In this guide, we detail all Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Fall easter eggs that we know of, and how to complete Liberty Fall’s main quest.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls easter eggs guide

The Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies has a few known easter eggs for players to discover, as well as a main quest for the most hardened of survivors to try and complete.

On this page, we walk you through the Liberty Falls main quest, but we have also provided links to some of the smaller easter eggs you can go about unlocking while you complete this.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls main quest guide

To complete the main quest on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you first need to craft the Jet Gun, which is also known as the Thrustodyne.

Here’s our guide on how to craft the Jet Gun. Come back here to continue the main quest once that’s in your possession.

The Jet Gun should be your first priority, and while you’re at it, be sure to train zombies (leaving one or two zombies alive to prevent the next round from starting) where possible as you do not want to be completing the later steps of this quest while having hell unleashed on you.

Once you have the Jet Gun in your possession, you’ll need to use the weapon to suck up three different LTG components. The first is inside the church floating beside where Panos projection will have been; this is by the balcony above the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The second component can be acquired from the second floor of the barber shop, which is beside the Speed Cola Perk Machine. To be able to see it and grab it, however, you need to ride the zipline to the barber shop’s rooftop, and sprint jump onto the white truck in the road.

You need to jump from the roof onto the truck here to be able to access this component. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

From here, look at the window to the right to see the component, and suck it up.

Last but not least, the third LTG component is in the ceiling of Olly’s Comics, just above the counter.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Now, pay a visit to the rooftop of the bank to access the LTG crafting bench; hold the interact prompt to finally craft the LTG.

Craft the LTG! | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Pay a visit to the church next and retrieve an aether canister from the generator to the right of the room. It will be the only canister available, sticking out of the machine slightly.

Retrieve an aether canister from this generator. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Many items needed during this particular quest do not have interactive prompts. Press or hold the interact button while your cursor is on them anyway to retrieve them.

You then need to place this aether canister on the trap that is at the bottom of the hill leading to the church, just beside the Speed Cola Perk machine. Leave it there for now and visit the cemetery.

Place the LTG on the purple lightning storm in the middle of the cemetery. You will need to defend the LTG from any zombies while it stabilises, and once that is done, a named elite enemy will spawn; this can be a named Mangler or an Abomination.

Place the LTG where the purple lightning is and defend it from incoming zombies. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Now for the trickiest part of the quest. You need to deplete the elite enemies' health until they begin to glow purple. Once glowing, stop shooting and lure them to the trap you previously placed.

Once they’re in range of the trap, interact with the nearby generator for the trap to explode. Provided that the trap was the thing to deal the killing blow to the elite enemy, we can continue the quest.

The generator needed to set off this trap is just behind the Abomination in this image. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

If, for whatever reason, the trap did not kill the elite enemy, you’ll need to go back to the cemetery and interact with the LTG to spawn them in again. There’s a short cooldown to wait for, though.

Next, we need to repeat the process but in a different area, but we’ve a few more things to do first. Return the aether canister to the generator in the church, and retrieve the Strauss Counter.

We need to use the Strauss Counter to activate three projectors across Liberty Falls. If the projector’s light is red, set it to green. If it is green, set it to red. If it is yellow, set it to yellow again and leave it.

The first projector is found between the bowling alley and the church. It is on the patch of grass beside the bus.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The second projector is near the Groundskeeper’s tool shed, which you’ll have visited earlier.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The third projector is found near the rooftop where you will have crafted the LTG. Where there is some cardboard marked ‘X’, pay to have it removed. You can then jump down to another portion of rooftop where the third projector is.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once that’s done, we can collect a second aether canister from the broken trap emitting black smoke beside the gas station, near where we first spawned into the map. This time, we need to place the canister in one of the traps that are by the gas station.

Collect the LTG from the cemetery and then haul it over to the gas station, before placing it on the purple lightning storm that is beside the river, not too far from the Radio House and Olly’s Comics.

After placing the LTG, defend it from zombies, and another elite enemy will spawn. You know the drill. Deplete their health until they begin to glow purple and then lure them to the trap you placed.

Use the generator I'm standing by in this image to set off the trap. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once their health is low and they’re within the trap, interact with the nearby generator and bid the enemy farewell!

Collect the aether canister and return it to the generator in the church. You will now be able to begin the final encounter by interacting with the generator again, whenever you’re ready.

Start the final encounter when you're ready! | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

This consists of multiple waves of zombies while locked inside the church, so you’ll want to make sure you’re geared appropriately up for it!

