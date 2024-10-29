Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is no joke when you reach later rounds. These zombies, Abominations, and Manglers are increasingly tough and relentless, and only the most organized of squads or solo players will make it through the main quests and reach the final encounters on each map.

Though, if you need a moment of respite among the madness, the Liberty Falls dancing zombies easter egg is one way to go about it. This neat little easter egg sees the hordes take a break from wanting to eat your brains and start partying instead. While only brief, it’s quick and easy to trigger, and pretty fun to witness mid-match. To see it for yourself, here’s how to unlock the Liberty Falls dancing zombies easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

BO6 Dancing Zombies Liberty Falls easter egg guide

The Liberty Falls dancing zombies easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies is brief, but it’s cheap and easy to acquire and one way to successfully liven up any match.

To unlock the easter egg, all you need to do is unlock the Riverside area of the map where Olly’s Comics and The Arsenal are located, which can easily be done not too long after spawning into the match.

Between the bus and the river, there are two sets of binoculars that cost 50 essence each to use. You need to use both binoculars to locate and stare at a dancing zombie on the cliffside for a few seconds.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

You can use the binoculars in any order, and the dancing zombie you need to look at will be up and slightly to the right; see the below image to identify what you need to look out for.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Look at the lone dancing zombie using both binoculars, and that’s all you need to do. If successful, any existing zombies in your match will climb on the bus just behind you and begin to boogie.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

This is a pretty good, albeit brief, opportunity to grab some Perks without zombies trying to maul you to death. Though, you might as well sit back and enjoy the rave.

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, take a look at our guide to Liberty Falls main easter egg, as well as how to get the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls.