Both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies maps possess unique Wonder Weapons that with some work — and some luck — you and your squad can craft. These weapons will then aid you with completing the map’s main quests to an extent, while also giving you a high-rarity weapon to use against the incoming hordes of zombies.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On Terminus, players are tasked with crafting the Beamsmasher, which is used during part of Terminus’ main quest. That said, the weapon is also brilliant for melting through enemies, which you’ll be facing a lot of if you endeavour to complete all of Terminus’ easter eggs. Without further ado, here’s how to get the Beamsmasher on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to get the Beamsmasher in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To get the Beamsmasher on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you first want to go about providing power to the facility. To do this, you need to power on — and defend — three AMP Generators across the map. They’re are hard to miss, and glow purple once activated.

These are marked by orange and black stars on your HUD, and fortunately, the game leads you to each of them as you defend each Generator. Though, you will need to save some essence to unlock some of the doors along the way.

The first AMP Generator is in the Guard Station, near where you first spawn. The second can be found in the living quarters, where the Jugger-Nog perk machine is located. The third and final AMP Generator is in the center of the Bio Lab; remember this area, as you’ll often be coming back to it.

The third AMP Generator is in the Bio Lab, a location you will need to come back to. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once power has been restored to the facility, dive into the water in the Bio Lab and look for a platform with the Pack-a-Punch machine on it. Spend 500 essence on bringing this platform — the Inclined Lift — to surface level.

Bring this platform up to the surface. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Before going any further, we need to visit The Arsenal in the Bio Lab and spend 500 Salvage on equipping the Dead Wire Ammo Mod to one of our weapons. This is necessary for the next step of the quest.

Return to the Inclined Lift. We need to ride the lift upwards again, but there are three electrical boxes we must shoot in a specific order as we go upwards; this will not work without the Dead Wire Ammo Mod. This is much easier to do alongside one other person, as they can focus on shooting the second two boxes, while you shoot the first, or vice versa.

Turn to face away from the Pack-a-Punch machine. As you go up, the first box you need to shoot — marked with a black and yellow electrical symbol — is through some windows, to the right.

The second box is then on the wall directly to your right, and the third box is behind you on the wall at the top of the lift.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

After successfully shooting the three boxes in order, make your way back to the living quarters where the Jugger-Nog perk is located. There is a fourth box to shoot just above the AMP Generator.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Next, go outside into the yard and to the left of the door you will have exited from is a fifth box for you to shoot.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

After shooting the fifth electrical box, the green doors to the left of them will open. Go inside and retrieve the EMF Fob from the dying zombie here.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Before we can do anything else in this room, we now need to run around the map and collect some coordinates from three black laptops.

Make your way to the docks; this is where you and your squad can get a boat to travel to nearby islands. The laptop with the ‘X’ coordinate is here. Interact with it and a symbol will show on the screen; no need to note this down.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The laptop with the ‘Y’ coordinate is then found in the storage area of Terminus, near the area’s ammo cache. Again, interact with the laptop to reveal a symbol on its screen.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Last but not least, the laptop with the ‘Z’ coordinate is found in Communications, an area that isn’t too far from the Speed Cola perk. Interact with the laptop to reveal the final symbol.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Make your way up to and inside the sea tower next. On a desk here, you will find a suitcase with a severed hand attached to it. Prepare for a bunch of enemies to spawn as you interact with it, and don’t forget to retrieve the Multiphasic Resonator from the suitcase before you leave.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Remember that small room in the yard where we acquired the EMF Fob? We can now return there and interact with the funky-looking computer with the large dial on it. Post-it notes of the three symbols we discovered will be present, and you will be prompted to input a six-digit numerical code.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

This code is random every time you start a new match on Terminus, and will need to be worked out each time you spawn in. To work it out, look at the two whiteboards in the room.

Use these whiteboards to work out the computer’s code. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

The table on the left whiteboard will help you figure out what number each symbol represents. The vertical column reveals the first digit that symbol represents, while the horizontal column reveals the second digit.

You then need to use these numbers to solve the mathematical equation on the right whiteboard, ultimately revealing the code you need to input on the computer.

Input the code once you work it out. Once the next round begins, the computer will have locked onto the coordinates provided to it and will suggest you go to one of the three islands that surround the main facility. This could be Crab Island, Temple Island, or Castle Rock Island.

Collect the Multiphasic Resonator from the computer and head back to the docks. This time, get a boat and sail over to the island that the computer told you to go to.

Once you arrive, you’ll likely find a large orb on the coast. Interact with it and zombies will begin to spawn. Your goal here is to kill the zombies, obviously, but pay attention to those that glow the same color as the orb. These zombies will drop mini orbs that you need to pick up and deposit in the large orb.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

After depositing three small orbs, you’ll be able to retrieve the Multiphasic Resonator again and continue. You need to repeat this orb-depositing process at the two other islands before returning to the main facility. Make sure you remember to retrieve the Multiphasic Resonator each time!

After dealing with the orbs on each island, make sure to collect the AMP Munition from the third and final one.

Collect the AMP Munition dropped by the third and final orb. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

You can now return to the computer in the yard - where we input our code earlier - and use the crafting bench in here to finally craft the Beamsmasher.

Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Have fun with it, and whatever you do, don’t die. If you die fully and have to be respawned on a new round, you will lose your weapons. I fortunately had a little too much fun with the Beamsmasher and learnt this the hard way.

To continue Terminus’ main quest, take a look at our guide to completing the Terminus easter egg.

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, take a look at our Liberty Falls easter egg guide, which includes how to unlock the Liberty Falls bowling minigame, and how to turn into Aetherella.