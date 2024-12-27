Black Ops 6's double XP event is here to get you through the holidays with new modes and modified maps

Earlier this week, the very much expected double XP event kicked off in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 across all platforms. This is something that happens every year, and 2024 is no different.

The event grants double soldier/character XP, as well as double weapon XP - though sadly not double battle pass token earn speed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The double XP event went live on December 25, and will continue to be active in Black Ops 6 until Friday, January 3, meaning we're getting over a week of increased XP earn rate. Not bad at all. This all coincides, of course, with the holiday-themed updates the game received in the most recent mid-season patch.

Season One Reloaded brought Nuketown Holiday into the map roster, which is a snowy, festive variant of the classic multiplayer map. There are two in-game events, too, Merry Mayhem, and Archie’s Festival Frenzy.

Be merry and get ready for Double XP until January 3rd 🎁 pic.twitter.com/kw3EwV2EAv — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 25, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Many of the existing Black Ops 6 multiplayer modes, and even Warzone, have been touched up to give them a new coat for the holiday. In multiplayer, you’ll find a special version of Infected called Infectious Holiday, as well as some tweaks to the newly-added Ransack to turn it into Ran-Snack.

In Warzone, there’s Holiday Rush, available on Area 99, and the return of Slay Ride Resurgence on Urzikstan. Even Zombies gets some of the fun, thanks to the new modified zombies in Liberty Falls. If you've ever played Zombies over the holidays, you know what to expect here.

Now is also a good time to catch up on everything new added in the Season One Reloaded update, such as the new Zombies map, new weapons, and more - in case you haven’t had the time to recently.