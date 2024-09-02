Black Ops 6 will be buffing its miserable weapon XP in the beta, but we're going to have to wait until the second weekend

The Black Ops 6 beta, which kicked off over the weekend, has been a little polarising. Call of Duty players are split on the new changes to movement and time to kill. And though many are having fun with the new body shield/hostage mechanic, there’s been a lot of complaints about game feel in the beta’s first couple of days.

One thing that everyone agrees on, however, is just how incredibly slow weapon levelling in the beta has been. It’s so slow, in fact, it feels like a bug.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You’re not imagining things; it really does take multiple games to unlock even a basic set of attachments for your chosen weapon. The good news is that the weapon XP earn rate in the Black Ops 6 beta is, indeed, not the one Treyarch intended.

The bad news? We’re going to be stuck with the current rate of weapon XP earn for this entire first weekend of the beta. Treyarch confirmed that it’s going to be changed, but not until the second beta weekend, which kicks off this this Friday, September 6.

The developer has already rolled out several smaller patches - and a playlist update that added a new map and mode, so it’s a little annoying to have to deal with the current weapon XP earn rate for the rest of this weekend.

Nevertheless, Lawrence Metten, associate design director at Treyarch, revealed the developer's intention to change that on Twitter. Metten replied to a tweet complaining about the rate at which weapons earn XP in the beta.

“We'll be buffing weapon XP for Weekend Two. The current weapon levelling speeds are slower than intended,” Metten said.

The first Black ops 6 beta weekend will remain live until Wednesday, September 4. It’s going to go offline for a couple of days, before returning Friday, September 6, giving you one last shot at trying out multiplayer before the October launch.