Black Myth Wukong not only boasts over 80 bosses to defeat during your journey to the West, but there’s also a lot of key items and resources to look out for, too. For example, if you want to craft the fancy new armor set you have just unlocked, you’ll need Silk.

Silk is a rare resource in Black Myth Wukong, but that doesn’t mean it’s difficult to farm for. It drops from some enemies and can even be purchased in some instances, so without further ado, here’s where to get Silk in Black Myth Wukong.

Where to get Silk in Black Myth Wukong

Silk isn’t too troublesome to get your hands on in Black Myth Wukong, but it sadly isn’t available as a plant that you can easily farm, such as Jade Lotus or Aged Ginseng. Instead, you will need to kill enemies and loot for it, but there are a few specific places you can look.

First and foremost, Silk is often dropped by Yoaguai Chiefs and Kings upon defeat, as well as some other enemies. More specifically, the rat enemies found throughout Chapter 2, Yellow Wind Ridge, are a relatively reliable farm for Silk.

Silk can be bought from the Keeper's Shrine at the Secret Ancient Guanyin Temple. | Image credit: GameScience/VG247

A small amount of Silk can also be purchased from the Secret Ancient Guanyin Temple Shrine in Chapter 1 of the game, in the area of Black Wind Mountain. This is a secret area that can be accessed after defeating the Whiteclad Noble and ringing the three bells found throughout Black Wind Mountain, not to be confused with the current Guanyin Temple where you fight Lingxuzi.

The three bells you need to ring are found by the following three bosses: Guangzi, Guangmoa, and Whiteclad Noble.

Aside from this, you want to keep your eyes peeled for chests to open. These often wield resources such as Mind Cores, Yarn, or lots of Will, but they can provide you with Silk, too.

Silk is used for crafting new armor. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

What is Silk used for in Black Myth Wukong

If you are attempting to track down Silk, it’s likely that you’re farming to craft a new armor set in Black Myth Wukong. These often require Silk, Yarn, and Will to craft.

You’ll regularly unlock new armor sets as you defeat more Yaoguai Kings, so you want to keep your pockets lined with Silk wherever possible so that you can continue to switch out your armor for something more apt, depending what challenge you're facing next. So, be sure to kill every last rat you find in Chapter 2, and open every chest you come across!

