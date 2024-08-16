Black Myth Wukong Review round-up - all the review scores for this summer's hottest action game

Black Myth Wukong review's are out, which means you (yes you) can finally learn what all the critics in the gaming space think about this much-anticipated 3rd person action game. We've been waiting on it for quite a while - years in fact! But with that wait finally coming to an end, how good does the game actually feel to play? How rich is its world, and engaging its action?

As for our own review, it's a touch delayed as we're playing on the console version rather than PC (which the vast majority of these day-1 reviews are using), so our review needs a little more time in the oven. But you're still able to look through a list of review scores and outlets below for a general idea on how the game has been recieved.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Black Myth Wuking review round-up

(There are also numerous reviews who've yet to provide a score, including VGC, RockPaperShotgun, and Polygon.

Overall we're seeing an interesting spread of review scores, leaning positive. A mix of lovers and haters of its combat and presentation, though others like The Washington Post feel the game lacks what it takes to feel truly unqiue. In terms of negatives against the game, several reviews note a lack of spice when it comes to exploration, and some confusing elements that don't quite match the same level of quality as the rest of the game. There are also some technical issues reported in some reviews, which are worth considering for potential buyers.

Are you still excited for Black Myth Wukong? Let us know below!