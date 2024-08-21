Black Myth Wukong has a few secrets and mysterious questlines for curious players to figure out, and one such quest arises from the Old-Rattle Drum item you acquire in Chapter 2. The Old-Rattle Drum has a strange use that is only revealed to you when you find where to use it, meaning it is easily missed.

Those who take the time to complete the Old-Rattle Drum’s bidding, however, will be pleasantly surprised by yet another secret boss to battle with. So without further ado, here’s how to use the Old-Rattle Drum in Black Myth Wukong.

How to use the Old-Rattle Drum in Black Myth Wukong

First things first, the Old-Rattle Drum is dropped by the Tiger’s Acolyte enemy in Chapter 2. You will find him on the bridge that is just past the Windrest Hamlet Keeper’s Shrine.

This area is accessible after defeating the Tiger Vanguard, but to complete this quest, you need to make sure you have retrieved the Sterness of Stone and Keeness of Tiger.

Defeat the Tiger’s Acolyte to get the Old-Rattle Drum. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

Now, the fight isn’t too bad; this Acolyte is rather weak. Though, if you fail to dodge his swipes, he can send you flying backwards, and ultimately, flying from the bridge you’re fighting on. Take caution and play it safely, and provided you don’t end up hurtling off the edge of the bridge, the fight is easy.

Image credit: Game Science/VG247

Now, the Old-Rattle Drum needs to be used in three different areas found across Chapter 2’s Yellow Wind Ridge. Let’s get going.

Use the Old-Rattle Drum at Windrest Hamlet

The first location you need to take the Old-Rattle Drum to fortunately isn’t far from where we acquired the item in Black Myth Wukong.

Make your way to the Windrest Hamlet Keeper’s Shrine, and enter the small village here. Where you previously will have fought with three red-robed rats, there is actually another door nearby guarded by two skeletons.

If you’re entering the hamlet from where the Windrest Hamlet Shrine is, look left to find the door. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

As you approach, your vision will turn grey and a child will begin speaking to you. The prompt to use the Old-Rattle Drum will also appear, so use it. The skeletons here will very quickly come to life, so I recommend getting out of there quickly.

Use the Old-Rattle Drum at the Valley of Despair

Up next, we need to take the Old-Rattle Drum to the Valley of Despair Keeper’s Shrine. This is where you will have fought with the Second Prince of Flowing Sands and King of Flowing Sands earlier.

Here, you will need to interact with the altar and use the Tally to open the door. If you haven’t already, you will need the Sterness of Stone and Keeness of Tiger to open this as mentioned earlier.

Go through the large door by the Valley of Despair Shrine, then go down the stairs and keep right. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

After opening the door, simply head down the stairs and keep right. As you go through the wooden shacks to your right and enter the other side, your vision will begin to go grey again. Use the Old-Rattle Drum when prompted.

Use the Old-Rattle Drum at Sandgate Village

The third and final place to take the Old-Rattle Drum to is Sandgate Village, where there is a well near the main entrance.

Travel to the Village Entrance Keeper’s Shrine and enter Sandgate Village via the door that is guarded by multiple archers. You should have opened this earlier, but if not, you can travel around the back of the village.

Near the entrance to Sandgate Village, you'll find a well where the drum can be used again. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

If entering from the village’s front gate, you want to head left. This is right beside where you will have fought with the Earth Wolf earlier, and the well we need to track down will be here. Once nearby, your vision begins to turn grey again.

Sound the Old-Rattle Drum here and the child who has been talking to us appears out of nowhere before diving into the well. If you’re feeling brave, follow them.

What’s at the Bottom of the Well in Black Myth Wukong?

If you choose to dive into the well in Black Myth Wukong, you’ll be thrown into a fight with the Mad Tiger. After your first attempt of the fight - or beating him - you’ll be able to grab the Bottom of the Well Keeper’s Shrine so that you can return here for the fight later if needed.

Following the successful defeat of the Mad Tiger, you will be able to absorb his Spirit Skill, and loot a nearby chest for the Plaguebane Gourd.

