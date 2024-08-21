Black Myth Wukong is a Souls-adjacent ARPG with over 80 different bosses for players to throw themselves against as they embark on their journey to the West. And there’s good news for those who can’t get enough of the strange creatures you find yourself facing: New Game Plus is available.

Here’s how New Game Plus works in Black Myth Wukong, including what carries over and what you will lose.

How does New Game Plus work in Black Myth Wukong?

When you finish your first run of Black Myth Wukong, you’ll be returned to the game’s main menu, where you can then choose to ‘Enter a New Cycle’. By selecting this option, you’ll be starting the game all over again in New Game Plus.

Before we delve into what you get to keep in New Game Plus, it’s also worth noting that Black Myth Wukong does support up to ten save files at a time. This means that if you would rather start the game again without entering New Game Plus or losing your current save, you can do that without worry.

What do you keep in Black Myth Wukong’s New Game Plus?

Now, if you are thinking about starting New Game Plus, here’s what you get to take with you:

Character Level

All Skills - though, you can respec at a Keeper’s Shrine at any point

Weapons

Armor, and their upgrades, if upgraded

Spells, and their upgrades, if upgraded - this includes Transformation and Alteration Spells

Spirit Skills, and their upgrades, if upgraded

Vessels

Relics, and the Skills chosen when acquiring them - these can also be reset at any point

What’s new in Black Myth Wukong’s New Game Plus?

What new features can you expect from Black Myth Wukong’s New Game Plus? There aren’t too many, but we’ve listed these just below.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if GameScience has implemented some additional secrets for those playing New Game Plus. Let us know if you find any!

Armor can be upgraded at Keeper’s Shrines

New weapons are available to craft

New Freed Mind Relic

It’s worth bearing in mind that if you start New Game Plus, you will lose access to the Keeper’s Shrines and NPCs you previously had access to. As is the case with most games, you’ll need to explore everywhere and complete quests all over again to unlock things such as the Man-in-Stone’s store or some secret bosses.

