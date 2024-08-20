As you explore Black Myth Wukong and fight multiple, sometimes amusing, bosses across the vast world on display, you’ll also find yourself encountering unique NPCs. Often, these NPCs have found themselves in some sort of predicament that they demand your assistance with, as is the case with the Man-in-Stone found during Chapter 2.

The Man-in-Stone is cursed to be, well, a man trapped in stone, but he says you can help him if you’re able to defeat the mysterious Stone Guai in the nearby cave. To help you with the side-quest, here’s our Black Myth Wukong Man-in-Stone quest guide.

Black Myth Wukong Man-in-Stone quest guide

First things first, if you haven’t run into him already, the Man-in-Stone is found in a tiny ravine just beyond (and slightly to the right of) the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong.

Speak to the Man-in-Stone, and then go about finding this Stone Guai he's raving on about. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

If you speak with him, he’ll advise that himself and others have been trapped in stone by a mysterious Stone Guai in a nearby cave, and if you defeat them, he can surely be freed.

From the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine, go left into the cave and keep going deeper into it. You’ll eventually come to a large creature with blue, glowing patches; this is the Mother of Stones, and unsurprisingly, they’re unmoving.

This is the Stone Guai in question. Defeat Mother of Stones to get the Stone Essence for the Man-in-Stone. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

This means that Mother of Stones is light work to defeat, but as you attack them, they will summon Poisestone enemies at regular intervals. At first, they’ll summon one at a time, before then summoning two at a time. Again, these guys are regular mobs and aren’t too troublesome, just take care to not get trapped in a corner by them.

If you can, however, corner them near the Mother of Stones, you can quite easily do AoE damage on the boss and her mobs using the Baw-Li Spirit Skill, or even the Red Tides Transformation Spell.

After defeating Mother of Stones, you’ll receive Stone Essence. Return to the Man-in-Stone and deliver this to him. He’ll very quickly tell you to get lost.

Rather than do that though, considering the hard work we just completed for him, you should fight him. After defeating him, you’ll be able to retrieve the Azure’s Dust Transformation Spell from him before speaking to him again.

The Man-in-Stone also sells the Sobering Stone needed for the Boar quest. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

After resting at or returning to a Keeper’s Shrine, the Man-in-Stone will then serve as a new merchant for you to use. He also happens to sell the Sobering Stone item, which is needed to kick off the Boar quest. This is another NPC found in Chapter 2, who leads to a secret boss if you complete his quest!

