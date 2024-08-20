Black Myth Wukong has a number of bosses for you to fight as you explore the picturesque landscapes of Journey to the West, but there are many more bosses to battle than first meets the eye. Hidden off the beaten path or behind mysterious key items, there are secret bosses to keep your eyes peeled for, and multiple of them require the Loong Scales item.

With the Loong Scales, you can access some dragon-bosses that are hidden behind waterfalls. Waterfalls that, in some instances, are just as easy to miss as the fight or key item itself. To help you out, here’s the Loong Scales location in Black Myth Wukong, and where to use it.

Black Myth Wukong Loong Scales Location

Those who make their way through Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong will eventually come to a boss known as the First Prince of Flowing Sands. This particular fight follows your battle with the Second Prince of Flowing Sands and his father, King of Flowing Sands just beyond Sandgate Village.

If you’re yet to fight the First Prince, go into the cave that is just beside the Valley of Despair Keeper’s Shrine, and you’ll soon come to the fight.

Crack the wall, and slip through it, to collect the Loong Scales item. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

The Loong Scales are found behind a crack in the wall inside the First Prince of Flowing Sands' boss arena.

Some players may have found that with some luck, if the First Prince crashes into the wall during this fight, a crack appears. Following the fight, you can slip through the crack and collect the Loong Scales item.

If, however, the First Prince is felled long before you can bait him into crashing into the wall, there are a few other ways to break the wall.

The first is by using the Wandering Wight Spirit Skill, which you can collect by defeating the Wandering Wight by the Outside the Forest Keeper’s Shrine in Chapter 1. Though, if you skipped him and came back later as I did, he has vanished for some players. For me, he vanished after my fight with Elder Jichi, but I am unable to confirm if this is the trigger for his disappearance.

You can get the Azure Dust spell by completing the Man-in-Stone quest. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

Alternatively, you can collect the Azure Dust Transformation Spell from the Man-in-Stone NPC at the end of his questline. This NPC is also found in Chapter 2, in a small ravine to the right of Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine.

To complete the Man-in-Stone’s quest, you’ll need to defeat the Mother of Stones in the nearby cave and retrieve the Stone Essence item from them. Deliver this to the Man-in-Stone, who’ll tell you to get lost, and then fight him. You can collect Azure’s Dust from him following the brief fight.

You can then use the Azure’s Dust Transformation Spell to crack the wall in the First Prince’s arena, and retrieve the Loong Scales at last. It is the outro attack of Azure’s Dust that will split the wall, specifically, so keep attacking and charging until the ability runs out. When it finally does, make sure you're facing the wall!

Where to use Loong Scales in Black Myth Wukong

At the time of writing, there are two known secret bosses in Black Myth Wukong that can be accessed using the Loong Scales item.

Image credit: Game Science/VG247

The first is Red Loong, who can be found in Chapter 1. Travel to the Outside the Forest Keeper’s Shrine in the Forest of Wolves and keep left in the area until you come to a waterfall, where you will be able to use the item.

Image credit: Game Science/VG247

The second is Black Loong, who is found in Chapter 2. Travel to the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine in Yellow Wind Ringe and head right to find a sandy waterfall, where you can — again — use the item.

I imagine these two bosses aren’t the only ones you can access using the Loong Scales, so we’ll update this page as and when we know more. In the meantime, if you find any more secret bosses across Black Myth Wukong, let us know!

For more on Black Myth Wukong, check out our tips and tricks to help you out, as well as what to do with the Buddha’s Eyeballs.