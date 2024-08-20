Black Myth Wukong Buddha’s Eyeball locations, and where to use them

There are many strange items you can find and collect as you journey to the West in Black Myth Wukong, and while some of these will improve your fighting capabilities, others will instead grant you more fights to experience. Buddha’s Eyeballs are part of the latter, allowing you to fight it out with a gargantuan boss if you can track down all six of them.

Scattered throughout Chapter 2 of the game, these eyeballs are all attached to Buddha heads, and while many are hard to miss given the music that accompanies their locations, you might find a couple of them elude you. Without further ado, here’s where to find all six Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong, and where to use them.

Black Myth Wukong Buddha’s Eyeball locations

There are six Buddha’s Eyeballs in total to find across Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong, and these can all be found in the areas surrounding the Squall Hideout and Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrines.

Buddha’s Eyeball #1

The first Buddha’s Eyeball can be found as soon as you enter Fright Cliffs; it is before the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine, and guarded by a Pitstone enemy. Listen to the music as you approach, as this is the music you will hear whenever a Buddha’s head — and thus, Eyeball — is nearby.

Fright Cliffs are accessible following the fight with the Second Prince of Flowing Sands and King of Flowing Sands at Sandgate Village.

Once you enter Fright Cliffs and grab the first Buddha’s Eyeball upon entry, make sure to grab the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine just up ahead.

The music still plays as you approach Buddha heads whose Eyeballs you have already collected, so bear that in mind. You will also need to defeat any aggravated enemies before you can collect the Buddha’s Eyeball, too!

Buddha’s Eyeball #2

The second Buddha’s Eyeball can be found in the cave that is just to the left of the first one. As you enter the cave, follow the music around to your left to see it in a small shack.

Buddha’s Eyeball #3

You will find the third Buddha’s Eyeball just ahead of the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine; it’s hard to miss.

If you continue through the cave where the second Eyeball was and exit to your right when there's an opportunity to do so, you’ll quickly arrive at the Shrine.

Buddha’s Eyeball #4

Return to Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine, and instead of going in the cave to the left, go up the path to the right - this path then diverges into a few paths, but keep left, where the Pitstone enemy is located. The Fourth Buddha’s Eyeball is found further up along this path.

Buddha’s Eyeball #5

The fifth Buddha’s Eyeball can be found in the same cave as the second. Rather than exiting the cave though, you want to clamber up to the very top where you’ll find the unmoving Mother of Stones boss. You’re safe from them as long as you do not attack, but I recommend doing so as part of the Man-in-Stone quest.

Facing the Mother of Stones, look to your right. There is a ledge. Follow the ledge around to the right to find the next Eyeball.

Buddha’s Eyeball #6

From Squall Hideout again, you want to go along the paths to your right. This time, go upwards towards the wooden structures with skeletons on them. At the top of here, you’ll find the sixth and final Buddha’s Eyeball.

Where to use the Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong

With all six of the Buddha’s Eyeballs collected, it’s time to put them to use in Black Myth Wukong. First things first, you’ll need to beat the Stone Vanguard in his arena near the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine.

Once he’s been felled, you should notice a large rock that is just to the left of the entrance into the arena. With all of the Buddha’s Eyeballs in your possession, you will be able to interact with the rock.

After fusing the rock and the Buddha’s Eyeballs together, yet another unruly secret boss is revealed: Shigandang. He might be massive, but fortunately, he’s not any harder than the Stone Vanguard you fought before him, really. Good luck!

