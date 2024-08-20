As you explore Black Myth Wukong and battle it out with bosses galore, there are, fortunately, a few folk that don’t want to kill you outright. The Boar, a drunkard you find lounging around in Chapter 2, is one of them, and he needs your help sobering him up.

The Boar’s quest has you completing errands for the NPC, mainly, but it does lead to another secret area that you certainly don’t want to miss out on. Without further ado, here’s our Black Myth Wukong Boar quest guide.

Black Myth Wukong Boar quest guide

If you’re yet to track down the Boar in Black Myth Wukong, you can find him directly across from the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine during Chapter 2, sitting on a rock in a drunken stupor.

The Boar is first found near Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

He’ll rudely request “two more jars from Windrest”, but to put it explicitly, what the Boar needs is a Sobering Stone. Now, you can get one from Windrest Town, but you can get one much earlier by completing the Man-in-Stone quest.

Get a Sobering Stone and bring it to the Boar. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

The Man-in-Stone is an NPC found near Squall Hideout in Chapter 2, and after completing his quest, he will become a merchant that sells the Sobering Stone for 6,480 Wills.

Once you retrieve a Sobering Stone, deliver it to the Boar. He’ll then move to Crouching Tiger Temple in the search of some meat to eat. This is where the Tiger Vanguard resides in Chapter 2 of the game.

The Boar will move to Crouching Tiger Temple next. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

Here, you’ll find the boar sitting to the right of the temple, not enjoying the meat he’s devouring all that much. He’ll then ask you for some Jade Lotus to eat. You will likely have plenty of this to hand, but if not, the plant is found across the forests in Chapter 1 of the game, and can be purchased from a Keeper’s Shrine.

Once he chows down the Jade Lotus, the Boar will then move back to his original area in Chapter 2. Though, he’ll now stand in front of the large, sealed doors in the area rather than sitting on a rock.

The Boar returns to his original location, but is closer to the sealed door this time. | Image credit: Game Science/VG247

As you approach, his health bar will appear with his actual name — Yellow-Robed Squire — and you will need to defeat him. Once that’s done, you’ll find that the sealed door you fought him in front of is now accessible.

Enter the door to experience a cutscene with the Boar, before being teleported to Sandgate Pass. Here, you’ll have the chance to fight another secret boss, a second Tiger Vanguard.

After defeating him, you get the Tiger Tally Curio, and the opportunity to fight yet another secret boss in the desert. They’re great fun, though!

